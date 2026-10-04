Two US Navy ships arrive in Phuket with 5,109 personnel

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 4, 2026, 11:10 AM
1 minute read
Two US Navy ships arrive in Phuket with 5,109 personnel
Photo via MCOT Phuket

Two US Navy ships carrying a combined 5,109 personnel have arrived in Phuket for a six-day visit from today, October 4, through October 9, with security and transport arrangements in place around Phuket Deep Sea Port.

The vessels are USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), a large aircraft carrier carrying about 4,820 personnel, and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), a destroyer carrying about 289 personnel.

During the October 4 to 9 visit, US personnel will come ashore for rest and tourism in Phuket.

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Two US Navy ships carrying 5,109 personnel have arrived in Phuket, with the vessels set to remain off the island until October 9.
Photo via MCOT Phuket

USS George H.W. Bush is anchored offshore about 1.78 nautical miles, or roughly 3.3 kilometres, from Phuket Deep Sea Port in Wichit subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district.

A total of 14 transport boats are being used to ferry US personnel between the two warships and the Phuket shore.

Security around the port was tightened today ahead of the shore movements. Police and military personnel were deployed in the area, while sniffer dogs were brought in to inspect the surroundings.

Two US Navy ships carrying 5,109 personnel have arrived in Phuket, with the vessels set to remain off the island until October 9.
Photo via PR Phuket

US Navy personnel also set up a coordination point and tents to support personnel coming ashore.

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Phuket harbour master Adul Ruekmul and officials from relevant agencies were at the port to coordinate preparations for the visit, including marine traffic, transport and security arrangements.

The Phuket Regional Marine Office is overseeing vessel movements around the port and coordinating with other agencies to ensure the 14 transport boats can move personnel safely between the ships and shore.

The two ships are expected to remain off Phuket until October 9.

Two US Navy ships carrying 5,109 personnel have arrived in Phuket, with the vessels set to remain off the island until October 9.
Photo via PR Phuket

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 4, 2026, 11:10 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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