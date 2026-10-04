Two US Navy ships arrive in Phuket with 5,109 personnel

Two US Navy ships carrying a combined 5,109 personnel have arrived in Phuket for a six-day visit from today, October 4, through October 9, with security and transport arrangements in place around Phuket Deep Sea Port.

The vessels are USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), a large aircraft carrier carrying about 4,820 personnel, and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), a destroyer carrying about 289 personnel.

During the October 4 to 9 visit, US personnel will come ashore for rest and tourism in Phuket.

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USS George H.W. Bush is anchored offshore about 1.78 nautical miles, or roughly 3.3 kilometres, from Phuket Deep Sea Port in Wichit subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district.

A total of 14 transport boats are being used to ferry US personnel between the two warships and the Phuket shore.

Security around the port was tightened today ahead of the shore movements. Police and military personnel were deployed in the area, while sniffer dogs were brought in to inspect the surroundings.

US Navy personnel also set up a coordination point and tents to support personnel coming ashore.

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Phuket harbour master Adul Ruekmul and officials from relevant agencies were at the port to coordinate preparations for the visit, including marine traffic, transport and security arrangements.

The Phuket Regional Marine Office is overseeing vessel movements around the port and coordinating with other agencies to ensure the 14 transport boats can move personnel safely between the ships and shore.

The two ships are expected to remain off Phuket until October 9.

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