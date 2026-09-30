Two US Navy ships to dock in Phuket with 5,000 personnel

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 30, 2026, 9:49 AM
1 minute read
Two US Navy ships to dock in Phuket with 5,000 personnel
Photo via Facebook: USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)﻿

Two US Navy ships carrying more than 5,000 personnel are scheduled to dock at Phuket Deep Sea Port from October 5 to 10, with Thai officials and US representatives coordinating preparations for the visit.

Lou Pham and Robert Robinson, US Embassy force protection representatives in Thailand, met officials at Patong Police Station on September 29 to discuss arrangements for the naval personnel’s arrival.

The visit will involve the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), carrying about 4,800 personnel, and the USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), carrying about 320 personnel.

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Two US Navy ships carrying about 5,120 personnel will dock in Phuket from October 5 to 10, with Thai and US officials coordinating the visit.
Photo via Facebook: USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
Two US Navy ships carrying about 5,120 personnel will dock in Phuket from October 5 to 10, with Thai and US officials coordinating the visit.
Photo via Facebook: USS Delbert D. Black – DDG 119

Officials also discussed coordination between Thai agencies and the US side during the port visit, including measures to maintain order and assist visiting personnel while they are in Phuket.

A Line group has been established for communication between the agencies involved to speed up coordination during the visit.

Thai officials also briefed US representatives on rules for personnel and crew members, stressing that they must comply with Thai laws and regulations while in the country.

The meeting also included information about Patong Police Station’s temporary office location.

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Two US Navy ships carrying about 5,120 personnel will dock in Phuket from October 5 to 10, with Thai and US officials coordinating the visit.
Photo via Patong Police Station

In a similar visit earlier this month, more than 5,000 US Navy personnel from the USS Abraham Lincoln arrived in Pattaya on September 2 for five days of shore leave.

The aircraft carrier arrived at Laem Chabang Port with Carrier Strike Group 3, Carrier Air Wing 9, Destroyer Squadron 21 and nine air wing squadrons. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. also docked at Sri Racha that morning.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 30, 2026, 9:49 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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