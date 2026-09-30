Two US Navy ships to dock in Phuket with 5,000 personnel

Two US Navy ships carrying more than 5,000 personnel are scheduled to dock at Phuket Deep Sea Port from October 5 to 10, with Thai officials and US representatives coordinating preparations for the visit.

Lou Pham and Robert Robinson, US Embassy force protection representatives in Thailand, met officials at Patong Police Station on September 29 to discuss arrangements for the naval personnel’s arrival.

The visit will involve the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), carrying about 4,800 personnel, and the USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), carrying about 320 personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials also discussed coordination between Thai agencies and the US side during the port visit, including measures to maintain order and assist visiting personnel while they are in Phuket.

A Line group has been established for communication between the agencies involved to speed up coordination during the visit.

Thai officials also briefed US representatives on rules for personnel and crew members, stressing that they must comply with Thai laws and regulations while in the country.

The meeting also included information about Patong Police Station’s temporary office location.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a similar visit earlier this month, more than 5,000 US Navy personnel from the USS Abraham Lincoln arrived in Pattaya on September 2 for five days of shore leave.

The aircraft carrier arrived at Laem Chabang Port with Carrier Strike Group 3, Carrier Air Wing 9, Destroyer Squadron 21 and nine air wing squadrons. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. also docked at Sri Racha that morning.

Related news