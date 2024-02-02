Blood rush: Urgent appeal for Type O donors in Phuket

Picture courtesy of Blood Bank Vachira Phuket Hospital.

An acute shortage of Type O blood has triggered an urgent appeal from the Vachira Phuket Hospital’s Blood Bank in Phuket Town. The announcement, marked “Most Urgent,” was made late yesterday, stating that supplies of this common blood type have run completely dry.

This call for donations came today, February 2, at 10.46am, signifying the dire need for blood donors, as documented by The Phuket News.

The Red Cross highlights that Type O blood is frequently in deficit and is highly sought after by hospitals. This is due to its dual status as the most common blood type and the universal blood type required for emergency transfusions, particularly Type O negative.

In response to this crisis, individuals with Type O blood are urged to donate at the Blood Bank based in Vachira Phuket Hospital. The blood donations centre operates from 8.30am to 8pm, welcoming donors throughout the day.

Those with questions or concerns about the process are encouraged to reach out at 076-361234 ext. 1287. This situation underscores the continual need for blood donation and the crucial role each individual can play in saving lives.

In September last year, the Phuket Regional Blood Bank (Phuket RBC) in partnership with the local chapter of the Thai Red Cross and 20 local businesses, initiated a campaign to restock their depleting blood reserves. This campaign invites the local populace to provide their valuable donations at any of the 20 mobile blood donation stations scattered across Phuket.

Phuket RBC established these mobile donation points at various locations throughout Phuket. Emphasis was placed on the collection of Rh-negative blood, a blood type that is in constant demand in Phuket due to its rarity among Asians. But in a destination full of foreign travellers, collecting donations of the rare blood type is a critical necessity.

Blood donations are welcome every day, including weekends and public holidays, at the Blood Bank situated on the 4th floor of Vachira Phuket Hospital and at the Phuket RBC in Phuket Town. For additional information, interested individuals can contact the Blood Bank at the hospital by calling 076-361234 ext. 1287.