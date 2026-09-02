Phuket food delivery rider dies after riding on uncovered drainage pipe

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 2, 2026, 10:15 AM
2 minutes read
Phuket food delivery rider dies after riding on uncovered drainage pipe | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

A food delivery rider died yesterday, September 1, after an uncovered drainage pipe caused him to crash his motorcycle on a road in the Wichit subdistrict of Phuket. Police are investigating whether the contractor responsible for the construction site was negligent.

Wichit Police Station received a report of the accident at about 5pm yesterday. The victim was identified as 19 year old Teeraphat, who was reportedly a university student and worked as a food delivery rider in his free time.

Teeraphat was taken to Dibuk Hospital by emergency responders after the accident. Despite receiving medical treatment, he later died from his injuries.

An investigation and CCTV footage from near the scene indicated that Teeraphat had been riding a blue Honda Wave 110 motorcycle towards the Naka Shrine intersection.

Rider killed in Phuket motorcycle accident
Photo via KhaoSod

When he reached a section of road where drainage construction was underway, the exposed drainage pipe caused him to crash. The impact caused Teeraphat to suffer serious injuries before he was taken to hospital.

Police are preparing to question the contractor responsible for the construction site. Officers said that if the investigation finds the contractor was negligent and that the negligence caused Teeraphat’s death, the contractor could face a charge of causing death by negligence.

Under Section 291 of the Criminal Code, causing death through negligence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 200,000 baht.

Related Articles

The Phuket motorcycle accident follows several similar incidents involving uncovered or damaged drainage systems in Thailand.

Uncovered drain causes fatal accident in Phuket
Photo via Khao Phuket

Last month, a street sweeper in Bangkok fell into a drain while on duty. She reportedly stepped on the drain cover before suddenly falling inside. Her colleagues initially did not realise she had fallen and later searched for her after noticing she was missing.

Rescuers took about 30 minutes to remove the woman from the drain before taking her to hospital. At the time of the report, relevant officials had not disclosed the confirmed cause of the incident, including whether it was linked to a low-standard drain cover or negligence by a construction contractor.

Another incident occurred in Phuket when a Russian tourist was injured after his leg slipped into a drainage system. Police and locals eventually freed the tourist’s leg from the drain before taking her to hospital.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket food delivery rider dies after riding on uncovered drainage pipe | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket food delivery rider dies after riding on uncovered drainage pipe

16 seconds ago
USS Abraham Lincoln visit could bring 100 million baht to Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

USS Abraham Lincoln visit could bring 100 million baht to Pattaya

31 minutes ago
Chinese parents pay thousands for farm camps that leave children in tears | Thaiger News

Chinese parents pay thousands for farm camps that leave children in tears

15 hours ago
Bangkok develops new policy to protect significant urban trees | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok develops new policy to protect significant urban trees

16 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s US Navy preparations draw international attention | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s US Navy preparations draw international attention

17 hours ago
Jordanian tourist clashes with Phuket barber over extra charge | Thaiger Phuket News

Jordanian tourist clashes with Phuket barber over extra charge

17 hours ago
SRT plans contingency for Airport Rail Link handover after exit notice | Thaiger Business News

SRT plans contingency for Airport Rail Link handover after exit notice

17 hours ago
Bryde’s whale &#8216;Mali&#8217; dies from severe head, jaw injuries after impact | Thaiger Thailand News

Bryde’s whale ‘Mali’ dies from severe head, jaw injuries after impact

17 hours ago
Thai influencers find empty watch box inside damaged suitcase, case stalls | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai influencers find empty watch box inside damaged suitcase, case stalls

18 hours ago
Cries lead police to abandoned newborn in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Cries lead police to abandoned newborn in Chiang Mai

18 hours ago
Pattaya cannabis shop worker assaults Brit over fake payment slip | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya cannabis shop worker assaults Brit over fake payment slip

19 hours ago
Myanmar man denies sexually harassing Pattaya transwomen | Thaiger Pattaya News

Myanmar man denies sexually harassing Pattaya transwomen

19 hours ago
Pathum Thani raid uncovers 16,000 fake memory cards, flash drives | Thaiger Crime News

Pathum Thani raid uncovers 16,000 fake memory cards, flash drives

19 hours ago
Thai woman left bleeding after doctor leaves gauze inside her | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman left bleeding after doctor leaves gauze inside her

20 hours ago
Ang Thong teacher accused of hitting, squeezing student’s genitals | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ang Thong teacher accused of hitting, squeezing student’s genitals

20 hours ago
Shopper dies after two-metre escalator fall in Bangkok mall | Thaiger Bangkok News

Shopper dies after two-metre escalator fall in Bangkok mall

21 hours ago
Debsirin Nonthaburi School reopens 3 weeks after shooting | Thaiger News

Debsirin Nonthaburi School reopens 3 weeks after shooting

21 hours ago
US Navy face Pattaya Walking Street time limit, cannabis shop ban, restricted zones | Thaiger Pattaya News

US Navy face Pattaya Walking Street time limit, cannabis shop ban, restricted zones

22 hours ago
Toyota invests US$283 million to expand hybrid vehicle production in Vietnam | Thaiger Business News

Toyota invests US$283 million to expand hybrid vehicle production in Vietnam

22 hours ago
Thailand announces 30-day visa-free stay for 60 countries | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand announces 30-day visa-free stay for 60 countries

23 hours ago
Female motocross racer dies after track collision | Thaiger Crime News

Female motocross racer dies after track collision

23 hours ago
Drunk Indian tourist found unconscious after alleged Pattaya fight | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk Indian tourist found unconscious after alleged Pattaya fight

24 hours ago
Viral video captures Nene Royal stopping fight at Phuket market show | Thaiger Phuket News

Viral video captures Nene Royal stopping fight at Phuket market show

1 day ago
Phatthalung teacher allegedly beats, injures student with PVC pipe | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phatthalung teacher allegedly beats, injures student with PVC pipe

1 day ago
Chiang Mai couple charged 85,800 baht without consent at beauty clinic | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai couple charged 85,800 baht without consent at beauty clinic

2 days ago
Phuket NewsRoad deaths
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 2, 2026, 10:15 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.