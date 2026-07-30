Thai ice cream vendor arrested for assaulting Ukrainian tourist in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 30, 2026, 3:11 PM
1 minute read
Thai ice cream vendor arrested for assaulting Ukrainian tourist in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket and Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Thai ice cream vendor was arrested after assaulting a Ukrainian tourist on a road near Kata Beach in Phuket on July 29, with police saying the suspect later tested positive for drugs.

The assault was first reported by the Newshawk Phuket Facebook page at about 11.20am. The incident took place on a roadside in Karon subdistrict, Mueang district.

Video shared on Thai social media showed the Thai attacker wearing a black long-sleeved shirt striking a foreign tourist dressed in a black tank top and shorts. The attacker repeatedly punched the tourist while he was on the ground before the victim managed to get away. The suspect then moved out of the camera’s view.

Although the suspect appeared to be holding a knife, it was not clear from the footage whether it was used during the assault, and no visible knife injuries could be seen.

Foreigner assaulted in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Officers from Karon Police Station later arrived at the scene and found two Ukrainian nationals, identified as Dmitrii and Dmytroy. One of the men had sustained injuries and was taken to Vajira Phuket Hospital for treatment.

Police identified the attacker as 33 year old Parinya, a native of Chachoengsao province who had moved to Phuket to work as an ice cream vendor.

According to police, Parinya remained in an agitated state when officers arrived. He was taken into custody and underwent a urine drug test, which police said returned a positive result.

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Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Police questioned Parinya and filed an assault charge. Details of the specific offence and potential penalties were not included in the police report.

The motive for the incident remains under investigation, and police have not released an update on the injured tourist’s condition.

The assault follows another similar incident in Phuket reported last week, in which a foreign man attacked a Thai woman after accusing her of stealing a bag belonging to his Thai girlfriend.

According to the earlier report, the woman denied the allegation, and she and a friend later reviewed CCTV footage, which they said showed she had not taken the bag. The woman is pursuing legal action against the accused. No update has been released regarding his arrest.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 30, 2026, 3:11 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.