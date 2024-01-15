Patong’s wild night: Tipsy Ukrainian tourist tamed after rowdy escapades in Phuket

Picture of the Ukranian man courtesy of Phuket News.

A drunken Ukrainian tourist was apprehended in the early hours of yesterday in Phuket following a succession of boisterous episodes at Patong Police Station.

Displaying signs of intoxication, the Eastern European man made an appearance at Patong Police Station yesterday, January 14, instantly becoming a source of disturbance and public inconvenience, revealed the local police. According to the Patong Police, the foreign visitor appeared to be in a state of disarray, possibly resulting from the excessive consumption of alcohol.

In response to the escalating scenario, the officers at Patong Police Station decided to contain the situation by taking the man into their custody. The objective was to ensure public safety and the man’s well-being alike.

Subsequently, the Ukrainian tourist was escorted to Patong Hospital to provide him with necessary medical assistance. The hospital staff attended to him promptly, assessing his condition and deciding on the suitable treatment.

To help the alleged drunken man regain his composure and rest, the hospital authorities administered sedatives. The intervention aimed to calm him down and allow him to recuperate from his disoriented state.

Patong Police, meanwhile, stated that they would hold off on deciding the next course of action until the man had fully recovered. The authorities emphasised their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of both the local community and visitors alike.

As of now, the Ukrainian tourist remains under the care of the medical staff at Patong Hospital, with the police waiting patiently for him to regain his health. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges authorities often face in tourist hotspots like Phuket, where cultural differences and excessive indulgences can sometimes lead to unfortunate incidents.

