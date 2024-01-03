Two fatal crashes in Phuket highlight importance of traffic safety

Picture courtesy of Kathu Police

Two fatal accidents have left a sombre note in the otherwise bustling city of Phuket. A motorcyclist lost his life in an early morning crash in Kathu, while a pickup driver met a similar fate on Thepkrasattri Road in Mai Khao last night.

Kathu police answered a distress call to the Kuan Lim San Curve on Wichit Songkhram Road around 7.45am. The scene was disheartening with two motorbikes – a black-silver sport bike and a blue Honda PCX – sprawled on the road and grass, respectively.

The rider of the sport bike, who carried identification as 43 year old Nakorn Intana, from Trang, was found with severe head injuries. Despite his immediate transfer to Vachira Phuket Hospital, he couldn’t be saved.

Eyewitness accounts suggested that Nakorn, who was not wearing a helmet, was heading towards Patong when he lost control and veered onto the central reservation. His bike collided with the blue Honda PCX, heading towards Phuket Town.

Fortunately, the Honda’s rider, Vladislav Antonenko, escaped unscathed. As the investigation continues, both motorcycles have been moved to Kathu Police Station, reported The Phuket News.

In a separate incident, a pickup truck accident occurred on Thepkrasattri Road, Mai Khao, at 11pm yesterday, resulting in another death. Tha Chatchai Police identified the deceased as 33 year old Ekkawat Koisomboon, who lost control of his white Isuzu D-Max pickup. Ekkawat’s vehicle crossed the central reservation and hit a BMW 430i M Sport, driven by 37 year old Ploypitcha Kaewchue.

In a bid to avoid the collision, Ploypitcha swerved and crashed into a Mitsubishi Triton pickup, driven by 35 year old Sappanyu Wanniam. Ekkawat was rushed to Thalang Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ploypitcha suffered a head injury and abrasions on both arms. One of her passengers, 18 year old Chanikan Plodrak, complained of knee pain, while the other, 17 year old Preeyakorn Channiyom, was not injured.

Sappanyu, the driver of the Mitsubishi Triton, sustained minor injuries and abrasions to his left knee, while his passenger, 32 year old Atcharawan Niyom, suffered back, lower abdomen, and left shin injuries.

The police have not made any mention of alcohol involvement in their preliminary reports but continue to investigate both accidents. These unfortunate incidents serve as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of road travel and highlight the importance of traffic safety measures.