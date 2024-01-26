Transparent Phuket: new anti-corruption initiative launched in Phuket

Photo courtesy of PR Phuket

Phuket, known for its stunning beaches and bustling tourism, is the setting of a fresh anti-corruption initiative. The campaign, aptly titled Transparent Phuket, was unleashed yesterday, January 25, by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO).

Chaired by PPAO President Rewat Areerob, a meeting was held at the Phuket Merlin Hotel to delineate the campaign’s strategy for the fiscal year of 2024. This endeavour, aimed at the fiscal year ahead, seeks to purge the local administration of corrupt practices and promote transparency.

The meeting was attended by an array of high-ranking government officials, council members, and even members of the local community, including students from selected schools across the island. This diverse attendance underscored the inclusive and participatory approach that the PPAO aspires to achieve in the campaign against corruption.

Rewat, in his keynote speech, underscored the role of the PPAO Internal Audit Unit in organising the project. His emphasis was on illuminating the detrimental effects of corruption, particularly for the younger generation. His remarks radiated an urgency to educate children about the vast problems that corruption can breed in society.

The PPAO president further highlighted the campaign’s goal – to build a community that repudiates corruption. The campaign seeks to instil core values like honesty, morality, ethics, patience, and sacrifice in the community members. With such a goal, Transparent Phuket is not merely a campaign but a movement towards a more ethical and accountable society.

In the spirit of the campaign, an art contest was organised for students from selected schools. They were encouraged to create drawings themed around Cultivating Consciousness for Phuket Transparency. This was not just a contest, but an innovative approach to raising awareness about corruption and the need for transparency.

The contest attracted 49 teams from schools across three districts, split into four groups. These entries will be evaluated by a panel of five officials, attesting to the seriousness with which Transparent Phuket regards the young generation’s perspectives on corruption, reported Phuket News.

Even though no information about prizes for the winning teams was disclosed, it was confirmed that each participating child would receive a certificate commemorating their involvement in the project. This gesture reiterates the campaign’s focus on participation and awareness, rather than competition.

Transparent Phuket represents a significant step towards a corruption-free society. Its focus on involving a diverse range of community members, particularly the younger generation, is a testament to its commitment to long-term change. This initiative is a beacon of hope for a transparent, accountable, and corruption-free future for Phuket.