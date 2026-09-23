Trailer wheel comes loose and hits woman waiting at Phuket traffic lights

A trailer wheel came loose and struck a motorcycle stopped at a red light in Koh Kaeo, Mueang Phuket, Phuket, seriously injuring the female rider yesterday, September 22.

Mueang Phuket Police Station officers were called to the scene at the Koh Kaeo Intersection at 2pm to investigate the Phuket trailer accident and assist the injured woman, whose identity was not disclosed.

According to KhaoSod, the large wheel came loose as the trailer reached the intersection and then struck the motorcycle while it was stopped at the traffic lights.

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The female rider was thrown from the motorcycle and knocked unconscious. She remained unresponsive until passers-by reached her and called for help.

The trailer stopped at the scene, where the driver waited for an insurance assessor. The incident caused traffic congestion, prompting police to call technicians to move the trailer and clear the road.

The report did not identify the hospital where the woman was taken or provide further details about her condition beyond stating that she was seriously injured. No charge has been reported, and no cause for the wheel coming loose was given.

Similar incidents involving detached truck or trailer wheels have been reported elsewhere in Thailand. In June last year, a truck wheel struck an SUV driven by a female doctor in Udon Thani. The impact damaged the driver’s side door, but the doctor sustained only minor injuries.

A month later, a Thai male nurse suffered a serious head injury after two truck wheels struck his SUV on a road in Pathum Thani. The impact completely damaged the car’s roof and windscreen, while the wheels came to rest on the back seat.

In December 2024, a delivery worker was seriously injured after being struck by a large trailer truck wheel while standing on the side of a road.

Also in 2024, a 14 year old driver lost control of a pickup truck after a wheel detached during the journey. No one was injured in that incident.