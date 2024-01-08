Tragic suicide of young Myanmar woman in Phuket sparks investigation

In the small town of Kamala, Phuket, a tragic incident unfolded as a teenage Myanmar woman, merely 19 years old, took her own life. This heartbreaking event came to light after local authorities were notified about the incident on a quiet Saturday night.

Kamala Police’s Police Lieutenant Peeymanat Dinkameen received the distressing news of the young woman’s demise at around 9pm on January 6. Following this, a team of law enforcement officers, along with medical experts from Vachira Phuket Hospital and rescue workers from Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation, were promptly dispatched to the scene.

On arriving at the workers’ camp at Ban Hua Kuan, the responders were confronted with a sorrowful sight. The lifeless body of the young girl, identified as Aye Mon San, was discovered on the floor of a shack, with a distinct mark around her neck. The grief-stricken parents, Aung San Oo and Soe Soe were found tearfully mourning beside their daughter’s body.

The scene also held a few other noticeable elements: a steel wire, roughly 90 centimetres in length and 0.5 centimetres in thickness, and a chair that seemed to have been used in the act. The wire appeared to have been tied to one of the shack’s roof beams.

Upon a preliminary examination of the body, the forensic team from Vachira Phuket Hospital found no signs of any physical assault on Aye. However, they did notice some older scars on her arm, which suggested a history of self-harm.

Aye’s father, Aung San, recounted his day, stating that he had left for work at 7am. He attempted to reach his daughter around noon, but she didn’t respond. The grim discovery was made when he returned home at 8pm.

Unusual Noise

The neighbours, fellow workers residing in nearby units, reported that they hadn’t heard any unusual noise or commotion when they returned home around 5pm. According to them, the family had just moved into the shack less than a month ago, and Aye had been a quiet and reserved individual, often found alone at home.

Her parents offered no reasons behind their daughter’s drastic action, yet they firmly believed that she had ended her life intentionally. They shared that Aye had been desperate to own certain expensive cosmetics, which they couldn’t afford.

Her inability to purchase these items had left her visibly upset for several days. They feared that she might have taken this tragic step in a fit of resentment towards them.

Following the initial investigation, Aye Mon San’s body was transported to Patong Hospital for a more detailed medical examination to ascertain the exact cause of her death, while the police continued their investigation into this tragic incident, reported Phuket News.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.