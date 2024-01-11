Traffic police officer involved in accident with Russian tourist in Phuket

An unexpected accident in Phuket involved a traffic police officer and a Russian tourist’s car, just south of Heroines monument. The incident, which took place yesterday, saw the officer barely escape severe harm.

The officer, Police Staff Sergeant Rattanachai Promkhwan, is a traffic police officer assigned to the Heroines Monument. The accident occurred while he was responding to a separate accident report near the Bangchak petrol station in Tha Ruea, Srisoonthorn, around 12.15pm.

The accident unfolded when Sgt. Rattanachai was nearing a U-turn close to Tha Ruea Temple. A white Toyota Vios in front of him braked to safely halt before the U-turn. In response, Sgt. Rattanachai braked aggressively, losing control of his standard-issue Yamaha NMax motorbike.

The motorbike veered off and crashed into the back of the Vios, driven by Russian tourist Vasily Glekov, causing Sgt. Rattanachai to be flung onto the road.

Following the collision, Sgt. Rattanachai suffered injuries to his left arm, chest, and left leg. He was promptly rushed to Thalang Hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, Glekov, who was unharmed, remained at the site of the accident and cooperated with the police during their investigations.

Traffic CCTV footage from Srisoonthorn Municipality was examined to help piece together the sequence of events leading up to the accident. As of the latest report, Thalang Police are persisting in their efforts to conclude their investigation and to determine who, if anyone, should be held responsible for the incident.

The accident serves as a stark reminder of the potential hazards on the road, even for those who enforce traffic laws. As investigations continue, it is hoped that the findings will provide a clearer understanding of the circumstances surrounding the events of today’s unfortunate incident, reported Phuket News.

In related news, In a recent incident, police charged a 21 year old delivery pickup truck driver who crashed into the steel protection barrier installed around the illustrious Heroines Monument in Phuket. Officers have now levelled charges on the driver for the perilous operation of the vehicle, leading to significant governmental property damage.