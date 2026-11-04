Tourists flee as sudden whirlwind strikes popular Phuket beach

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 4, 2026, 9:32 AM
1 minute read
Tourists flee as sudden whirlwind strikes popular Phuket beach
Photo via Facebook: บัวลอย ฉิมพิทักษ์

A sudden whirlwind swept across Kata Beach in Phuket yesterday, November 3, sending beach umbrellas, sun loungers and other belongings flying as tourists scrambled to avoid the strong winds.

The incident occurred at around 11am on Kata Beach in Karon subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district, and was captured in a video shared by Facebook user Bualoy Chimpithak.

The footage shows powerful swirling winds lifting beach equipment into the air and scattering items across the sand, alarming people in the area.

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The video attracted widespread attention, with many netizens expressing concern about the danger posed by the airborne equipment.

Some commenters warned that the metal poles of beach umbrellas could cause serious injuries if they struck someone. Others questioned why people remained nearby instead of moving away from the strong winds.

Several commenters also discussed the unusual wind conditions, with some describing the phenomenon as a sudden whirlwind associated with coastal winds.

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The incident raised concerns about the safety of tourists and beach operators during sudden strong gusts, particularly when lightweight equipment such as umbrellas and beach furniture can become airborne.

Last year, a whirlwind storm devastated a fruit orchard in Chanthaburi, causing over 50 tonnes of durian, nearing harvest, to fall to the ground. The destruction caused a financial loss of more than 8 million baht, with the remaining sellable durians fetching only 10 baht per kilogramme.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 4, 2026, 9:32 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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