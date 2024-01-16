Tourist bus crash in Phuket injures 17 Chinese tourists

Photo courtesy of Eakkapop Thongtub

A bus journey to the picturesque Similan Islands took a horrific turn today when a vehicle ferrying 17 Chinese tourists careened off the road in Tha Chatchai, located in the northernmost part of Phuket. The incident occurred early today, January 16.

Authorities were alerted to the disaster at 8.10am. Responding to the call were Tha Chatchai police officials, including Police Lieutenant Colonel Akaraphon Sriwilai, as well as rescue workers from the Kusuldharm Foundation. An emergency response unit from the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) also joined them at the scene.

Upon their arrival, the emergency services discovered a distressing scene. The white Hino bus was found toppled on its side, sprawled across two lanes of Thepkrasattri Road. The impact was such that the vehicle’s windshield had been driven out onto the central reservation.

The bus, originally registered in Buriram, was transporting 17 Chinese tourists at the time of the accident. Of these passengers, two men sustained serious injuries. The remaining passengers, which included six men, eight women, and a child, also suffered various degrees of injuries, reported Phuket News.

The injured tourists were promptly taken to Thalang Hospital for immediate medical attention. The bus was originally en route from Phuket town to Thap Lamu Pier in Phang Nga. The tourists were scheduled to board a boat to the Similan Islands, a popular tourist destination, from the pier.

The accident occurred on a notorious curve on the road, infamous for its high incidence of accidents. Despite the presence of warning signs urging drivers to reduce speed, the bus failed to negotiate the curve safely and ended up overturning.

Tha Chatchai police launched an investigation into the accident to determine the exact cause of the mishap. Meanwhile, the Tourist Police continue to lend their support to the tourists recuperating at Thalang Hospital.

