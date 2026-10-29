Tourism minister orders tourist assistance amid Phuket flooding

Thailand’s tourism minister has ordered agencies to assist visitors affected by flooding in Phuket, where flash floods and landslides have damaged properties and forced evacuations in Patong.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said today, October 29, that he had instructed the provincial Tourism and Sports Office, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Tourist Police to provide assistance, ensure tourists’ safety and coordinate with provincial officials.

He said no tourist injuries had been reported, although some visitors were affected by floodwater rushing down from the hills. Tourists were moved to safer areas during the flooding, with many later able to return to their accommodation as conditions improved.

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The flooding in Phuket began on October 26 after heavy overnight rainfall triggered flash floods and mudslides across parts of the island.

In Patong, runoff carried soil, rocks and mud into residential and commercial areas, particularly around Na Nai 5 and Na Nai 8 roads. Homes, shops, hotels, cars and motorcycles were damaged, while several roads were covered in debris.

More than 100 households and businesses in Patong were reportedly affected, with preliminary damage estimates reaching 100 million baht.

Patong Municipality subsequently ordered residents in high-risk areas to evacuate to temporary shelters after a landslide sent soil and rocks onto Na Nai 3 Road, forcing its closure.

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Patong Mayor Lalita Maneesri said municipal officials had been deployed to assist residents, with shuttle vehicles arranged for those needing to leave areas around Na Nai 3 and Na Nai 8 roads.

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The municipality also designated safer parking areas for vehicles and urged residents to avoid roads affected by landslides and locations at risk of further flash flooding.

Municipal officials, volunteers and forestry officers continued monitoring conditions, particularly around Na Nai 8 Road, amid concerns over further rainfall and landslides.

Addressing the economic impact, Surasak acknowledged that the flooding had disrupted tourism and caused damage in some areas. However, he said Phuket had not yet completed an assessment of the overall economic losses.

The minister expected the economic impact to be limited and said he did not believe the flooding would cause tourists to postpone or cancel planned visits to Phuket.

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