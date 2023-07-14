The ‘forward’ march: Devoted MFP supporters unite in Phuket to back Pita Limjaroenrat’s prime ministerial bid

Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Move Forward Party, talks to reporters on his arrival at Parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, July 13. Picture courtesy of AP?Sakchai Lalit.

About 30 Move Forward Party (MFP) supporters yesterday gathered at the iconic Mingmongkol Statue in Queen Sirikit Park to offer their unwavering support for MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat and the prime ministerial candidate.

The event transpired following Pita’s unfortunate denial of the coveted prime ministerial position in a combined voting session involving both the House of Representatives and Senate. Despite initially receiving 324 supporting votes, as opposed to 182 disapprovals and 199 abstentions in the first round, Pita fell short of the required margin by 51 votes.

Donning orange clothes synonymous with the MFP, supporters openly displayed their dissatisfaction with the Senate’s alleged unfair practices during the gathering. Small placards were sporadically held, criticizing the Senate’s perceived unscrupulous actions and reproaching their decision to deny Pita the position.

The peaceful assembly garnered attention in Bangkok, leading to larger congregations of a similar nature. While no incidents were reported, the police maintained a vigilant presence throughout the gathering, which ultimately dispersed without any issues, reported Phuket News.

The MFP showcased their strength in Phuket, securing all three Member of Parliament seats in the May 14 General Election with substantial winning margins, solidifying their political achievements.

Nantawat Saeng-ngoen, deputy assistant to Chalermpong Saengdee, the elected representative for Phuket District 2 constituency, urged the public to remain hopeful and maintain their peaceful disposition.

In a bid to reassure the dismissed MFP and Pita voters, Nantawat said…

“Those who haven’t cast their ballots as yet, if you choose not to vote today, it doesn’t suggest that you won’t extend your support our way next time around. It largely rests on how adeptly our party can negotiate and communicate.”

Meanwhile, anticipations are budding for a subsequent polling session. The House and the Senate are poised to convene for a retry on July 19, in a bid to elect a prime minister entrusted with the stewardship of the ensuing government.

Follow us on :













Nantawat added…

“Everyone needs to rally together, to uplift spirits, not sow seeds of discord or instigate issues. Refrain from hurling insults, and exhibit respect for one another. Remember that we all converge here today in the spirit of democratic principles. It is our sincere hope that joy pervades throughout the entirety of our country. This forms the crux of our shared mission.”