Thailand’s young rock artist, Nene Royal, receives Phil Lynott Convention nod

Thai teenage singer and guitarist Nene Royal has been selected to receive the Best New International Artiste 2026 award at The Phil Lynott Convention in Dublin, Ireland, on August 22.

Rattikan “Nene” Amloy is a 16 year old artist from Phuket who recently gained international attention after appearing on America’s Got Talent. She performed The Cranberries’ Zombie during her audition, receiving a “Yes” vote from all four judges to progress to the next round.

Nene travelled from Phuket to the US on August 19 to compete in the Live Shows round. The performance will air at 7am on August 26 Thai time.

Alongside her ongoing AGT journey, Nene is set to take another step in her international music career after being selected to receive the Best New International Artiste 2026 award at The Phil Lynott Convention.

The award will be presented during the event at Button Factory in the Temple Bar area of Dublin. The convention is scheduled to run from 6pm to 10.30pm local time on Saturday, August 22.

The event celebrates the musical legacy, words and poetry of Phil Lynott, the lead singer and bassist of legendary Irish rock band Thin Lizzy.

Lynott was born on August 20, 1949, and died on January 4, 1986. He remains an important figure in Irish rock music, with a monument dedicated to him in Dublin.

This year’s convention also marks the 40th anniversary of Lynott’s death and will feature music, poetry and other works connected to the Irish musician.

Another special award being presented at the event is the Lifetime Achievement Award. The recipient will remain a surprise until the convention takes place.

From Phuket guitarist to America’s Got Talent

Before appearing on AGT, Nene began playing guitar at the age of six. She taught herself by learning songs and developing her skills before gaining experience performing at markets and other venues across Phuket.

She also competed in events including the Overdrive Guitar Contest and King Power Band Competition. She now has more than three million followers across social media and has been selected as a Featured Artist by Enya Music.

Nene previously spoke about her ambition to become a global artist and eventually hold her own concert tours.

Her official website says she is now focusing on original music and is currently recording her debut EP, with her original songs scheduled for release.

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