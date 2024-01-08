Mysterious death in Patong: Thai woman’s tragic demise investigated by police

Photo courtesy of Patong Police

A disturbing incident unfolded on Saturday in the heart of Phuket’s bustling tourist area, Patong, where a Thai woman lost her life under mysterious circumstances. Patong Police are diligently probing the matter, which took place at a local hotel, involving a New Zealand man.

The incident came to light at approximately 1.40pm, on January 6 when employees of a hotel on Prachanukroh Road alerted the Patong Police Station. The staff had to summon rescue workers when a woman was found unconscious near the hotel’s rooftop swimming pool, following an altercation with a 40 year old man from New Zealand.

The 30 year old woman, a native of Phetchabun province, was reportedly involved in a quarrel with the man, who was later spotted carrying the unconscious woman down from the vicinity of the pool. The alarming situation led the hotel staff to promptly contact the Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation and inform the Patong Police Station.

Around 2pm, a grim development was communicated to the Patong Police by Patong Hospital: the Thai woman had succumbed to her injuries. The police have since been rigorously investigating the events leading to the woman’s tragic death at the hotel swimming pool. However, as of now, no details have been revealed concerning the New Zealand man’s potential involvement in the unfortunate incident, reported Phuket News.

Follow us on :













A cursory examination of the scene around the rooftop pool did not reveal any noticeable signs of struggle or violence. For the time being, the report has chosen to respect the privacy of the individuals involved and has refrained from disclosing the identities of both the New Zealand man and the Thai woman.

In related news, a Thai woman’s body was found in a Bangkok garbage chute, police suspect foul play. Missing since Loy Krathong, her husband reported her disappearance. Investigation is underway to determine the cause and potential involvement of a thief or debtor.