Thai woman found alive in Phuket sea after suicide attempt

A Thai woman was rescued after she reportedly jumped into the sea from Sarasin Bridge in Phuket in a suicide attempt and remained in the water for several hours before being found alive.

Officers from Thachatchai Police Station were called to Sarasin Bridge yesterday, June 18, after a black Honda was found abandoned at the scene. Witnesses told police that the driver parked the vehicle before jumping into the sea at around 3.30am.

The report prompted officers from the Kusol Dham Phuket Foundation and other emergency responders to begin a search operation. Investigators later identified the vehicle owner as 37 year old Kanlayanee, a woman from Phatthalung province.

Search efforts continued throughout the morning and into the afternoon before rescuers located her approximately seven to eight kilometres from the coastline. Officials reported that she was found floating in waters more than 37 metres deep.

Rescue teams retrieved the woman and brought her safely back to shore at Pak Phra Beach in Thalang district. She was then transported to hospital for treatment and further medical assessment.

Police said the motive behind the incident remains under investigation. Officers plan to speak with the woman once her condition improves.

In a similar case reported in Bangkok last year, a woman was rescued after jumping into the Chao Phraya River in an apparent suicide attempt. Two boat crew members noticed her struggling in the water and managed to pull her to safety.

Another incident last year involved a Thai transwoman on Bhumibol Bridge over the Chao Phraya River. Good Samaritans intervened before she could carry out a suicide attempt. She later said the decision followed the discovery of a secret relationship between her boyfriend and her sister.

In another case, two police officers prevented a 15 year old boy from jumping from a bridge in Ayutthaya. Police said the boy had been under stress related to family and school issues, according to a farewell letter found at the scene.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.