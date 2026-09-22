Police say they successfully identify suspect in Phuket jogging assault

A Thai woman escaped after a man allegedly punched her and attempted to sexually assault her while she was jogging near Bang Wad Reservoir in Kathu district, Phuket.

The case circulated online on Friday, September 18, after Phuket Times interviewed the Thai man who came to the woman’s aid. The man, identified as Adisak, said he had finished exercising and was stretching when the victim’s friend approached him.

Adisak said the friend received a phone call from the victim and told him what had happened. He then rode his motorcycle to the scene, where he found the woman running away in fear.

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The woman reportedly told Adisak that the suspect had punched her in the stomach and attempted to sexually assault her. She fought back and managed to escape. She reportedly suffered scratches during the confrontation.

The woman described the suspect as a man wearing a blue T-shirt and riding a red motorcycle. She said she could remember what he looked like because he had not covered his face.

Adisak took the woman back to her friend and suggested that she report the incident to the police. He then rode along the road to warn other women who were jogging in the area. He also picked up two other women from the scene and took them to safety.

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Adisak and a security guard at the reservoir searched the area for the suspect and other suspicious people but found no trace of him.

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There were reportedly no security cameras at the scene, making it more difficult for investigators to trace the suspect.

The woman reported the incident to Kathu Police Station after the story gained attention online. Concerned about the delay, she also brought the matter to Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee.

The woman later claimed that she received a complaint from the police officer supervising the case, who allegedly accused her of seeking attention. The allegation led to further public attention on the case.

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Chalermpong visited Kathu Police Station on Monday, September 21, to follow up on the investigation. Police reportedly told him that officers had been working on the case since the day of the incident and that the deputy superintendent was closely supervising the investigation.

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Officers returned to the reservoir with the woman so she could identify the location and explain what allegedly happened. Police reportedly said they had identified the suspect and would arrest him soon.

The superintendent of Kathu Police Station also planned to discuss the reservoir’s evening opening hours with the Phuket Irrigation Project director, as well as a possible ban on vehicles along the running route.

Chalermpong said the area needed a proper running track, improved lighting, CCTV cameras, an emergency defibrillator and toilets. He said he planned to raise the issue in Parliament and with the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation.

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