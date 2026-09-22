Police say they successfully identify suspect in Phuket jogging assault

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 22, 2026, 1:44 PM
2 minutes read
Police say they successfully identify suspect in Phuket jogging assault
Photo via Nation

A Thai woman escaped after a man allegedly punched her and attempted to sexually assault her while she was jogging near Bang Wad Reservoir in Kathu district, Phuket.

The case circulated online on Friday, September 18, after Phuket Times interviewed the Thai man who came to the woman’s aid. The man, identified as Adisak, said he had finished exercising and was stretching when the victim’s friend approached him.

Adisak said the friend received a phone call from the victim and told him what had happened. He then rode his motorcycle to the scene, where he found the woman running away in fear.

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The woman reportedly told Adisak that the suspect had punched her in the stomach and attempted to sexually assault her. She fought back and managed to escape. She reportedly suffered scratches during the confrontation.

Thai woman escapes sexual assault in Phuket
Photo via Nation

The woman described the suspect as a man wearing a blue T-shirt and riding a red motorcycle. She said she could remember what he looked like because he had not covered his face.

Adisak took the woman back to her friend and suggested that she report the incident to the police. He then rode along the road to warn other women who were jogging in the area. He also picked up two other women from the scene and took them to safety.

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Adisak and a security guard at the reservoir searched the area for the suspect and other suspicious people but found no trace of him.

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There were reportedly no security cameras at the scene, making it more difficult for investigators to trace the suspect.

Thai woman rescued from sexual assault while jogging in Phuket
Photo via Nation

The woman reported the incident to Kathu Police Station after the story gained attention online. Concerned about the delay, she also brought the matter to Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee.

The woman later claimed that she received a complaint from the police officer supervising the case, who allegedly accused her of seeking attention. The allegation led to further public attention on the case.

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Chalermpong visited Kathu Police Station on Monday, September 21, to follow up on the investigation. Police reportedly told him that officers had been working on the case since the day of the incident and that the deputy superintendent was closely supervising the investigation.

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Sexual assault attempt in Phuket
Photo via Nation

Officers returned to the reservoir with the woman so she could identify the location and explain what allegedly happened. Police reportedly said they had identified the suspect and would arrest him soon.

The superintendent of Kathu Police Station also planned to discuss the reservoir’s evening opening hours with the Phuket Irrigation Project director, as well as a possible ban on vehicles along the running route.

Chalermpong said the area needed a proper running track, improved lighting, CCTV cameras, an emergency defibrillator and toilets. He said he planned to raise the issue in Parliament and with the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 22, 2026, 1:44 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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