Group of foreign women allegedly attack Thai woman outside Bangla Road bar

A Thai woman alleged that a group of foreign women attacked her outside a bar on Bangla Road in Phuket after accusing her of trying to take their clients on Saturday, September 20.

The woman, who works for a tour company, shared details of the alleged assault with the Phuket Times Facebook page on Monday, September 22. She said she went out on Bangla Road in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district, after finishing work.

The woman said a group of four to five foreign women were drinking at a nearby table with several foreign men. She did not provide details about the people she was with.

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She believed the foreign women were offering sex services and that the men accompanying them were their clients.

According to the woman, she believed the group mistook her for a sex worker and thought she was attempting to take their clients. She said the foreign women waited outside the venue before allegedly attacking her at about 3am.

The woman claimed that she was punched eight or nine times, leaving wounds and bruises around her left eye and mouth. She said the incident happened very quickly and that she tried to fight back, but the attackers had already fled.

According to Phuket Times, the woman visited a hospital to obtain a medical certificate before filing a complaint with police. She urged officers to investigate the alleged assault and provide her with justice.

The woman also asked police to review security camera footage outside the venue in an attempt to identify the suspects.

The report did not identify the women’s nationalities or say whether police had identified any of them. No arrests had been reported at the time of publication.

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