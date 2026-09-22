Group of foreign women allegedly attack Thai woman outside Bangla Road bar

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 22, 2026, 3:57 PM
1 minute read
Group of foreign women allegedly attack Thai woman outside Bangla Road bar
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Thai woman alleged that a group of foreign women attacked her outside a bar on Bangla Road in Phuket after accusing her of trying to take their clients on Saturday, September 20.

The woman, who works for a tour company, shared details of the alleged assault with the Phuket Times Facebook page on Monday, September 22. She said she went out on Bangla Road in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district, after finishing work.

The woman said a group of four to five foreign women were drinking at a nearby table with several foreign men. She did not provide details about the people she was with.

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Bangla road Patong Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ SondhiX

She believed the foreign women were offering sex services and that the men accompanying them were their clients.

According to the woman, she believed the group mistook her for a sex worker and thought she was attempting to take their clients. She said the foreign women waited outside the venue before allegedly attacking her at about 3am.

The woman claimed that she was punched eight or nine times, leaving wounds and bruises around her left eye and mouth. She said the incident happened very quickly and that she tried to fight back, but the attackers had already fled.

Thai woman attacked on Bangla Road
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

According to Phuket Times, the woman visited a hospital to obtain a medical certificate before filing a complaint with police. She urged officers to investigate the alleged assault and provide her with justice.

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The woman also asked police to review security camera footage outside the venue in an attempt to identify the suspects.

The report did not identify the women’s nationalities or say whether police had identified any of them. No arrests had been reported at the time of publication.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 22, 2026, 3:57 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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