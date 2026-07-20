Phuket chef assaults intern, forces her to eat undercooked rice

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 20, 2026, 9:41 AM
1 minute read
Phuket chef assaults intern, forces her to eat undercooked rice | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต

A university student filed a police complaint after she was physically assaulted by a chef during an internship at a hotel in Phuket.

The complainant, a 20 year old student identified only as Bee, reported the assault to Patong Police Station. She also shared CCTV footage with several news outlets, and the video has since circulated on Thai social media.

According to Bee, she studies at a university in Nakhon Si Thammarat and began an internship at the Phuket hotel on July 1 alongside two classmates.

She said the accused chef acted as her workplace supervisor. During the placement, Bee was responsible for preparing ingredients, including meat, vegetables and fruit, while also carrying out other duties assigned by the chef.

Thai student trainee assaulted in Phuket hotel
Photo via Facebook/ โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต

Bee alleged that on July 18, she was instructed to complete several kitchen tasks before being told to serve rice. She said she was finishing another assignment when the chef complained about the delay.

According to Bee, the chef then struck her arm with a spatula and slapped her twice on the face, leaving her feeling dizzy. The assault was captured on CCTV footage and witnessed by several workers at the hotel.

Bee also claimed this was not the first assault during her internship. She alleged that on an earlier occasion, the chef criticised her for cooking undercooked rice and forced her to eat it despite colleagues attempting to intervene.

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Thai student trainee forced to eat undercooked rice
Photo via Facebook/ Matichon

Following the assault, Bee said her university immediately terminated the internship programme with the hotel. She and the two other students subsequently left the placement.

According to Channel 8, police have charged the chef in connection with the physical assault. Investigators are also considering whether additional charges are appropriate over the allegation that Bee was forced to eat undercooked rice.

The chef’s identity has not been disclosed, and the hotel has not issued a public statement regarding the incidents.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 20, 2026, 9:41 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.