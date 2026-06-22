Academic warns Phuket nominee issue risks damage to global reputation

A police policy adviser has urged the Thai government to “reset Phuket” to tackle nominee networks, warning that the island’s challenges now extend beyond crime and could damage Thailand’s global reputation.

Assistant Professor Nopadol Kannika, a member of the National Police Policy Committee and civilian representative, proposed an integrated plan to reset Phuket as authorities intensify action against suspected nominee businesses across the Andaman region.

Nopadol said Phuket has become more than just a tourist destination and now serves as a major gateway connecting Thailand with international visitors, investors, retirees and entrepreneurs.

He argued that while tourists may initially visit Phuket for its beaches, long-term confidence in the island depends on trust and transparency.

Crackdown on nominee networks

Authorities have inspected 89 land plots worth more than 1 billion baht across Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi under the government’s campaign against suspected nominee arrangements.

The crackdown follows policy direction from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, targeting cases in which Thai nationals are allegedly used to hold shares or land on behalf of foreign interests.

During the third phase of the operation, officials identified 29 companies suspected of acting as nominee businesses.

Authorities also found 48 landholding companies where foreign shareholders reportedly outnumbered Thai shareholders. Police said courts issued 59 arrest warrants and 60 search warrants linked to the operation. The combined value of land and structures under investigation exceeds 1.05 billion baht.

Anutin is scheduled to join Royal Thai Police officials on Monday, June 22, at Government House to announce the latest results of operations targeting scammers and transnational nominee networks.

Systemic issues in Phuket

In his proposal, Nopadol said Phuket’s challenges are rooted in broader structural issues involving foreign capital, nominee arrangements, property ownership, construction permits, urban planning, professional services and law enforcement.

He highlighted several recurring complaints linked to property and business operations. These include allegations that Thai nationals are being used as nominees in real estate transactions, contracts are not being honoured, construction projects remain unfinished, promised benefits are not delivered and money is flowing out of the Thai economic system.

Nopadol warned that if these issues are not addressed, the impact could extend beyond affected investors and damage Thailand’s credibility, competitiveness and wider economy.

Seven urgent proposals

Nopadol outlined seven policy recommendations aimed at restoring confidence in Phuket. His proposals include establishing a dedicated Phuket task force combining police, administrative officers, immigration, the Department of Business Development, the Revenue Department, land offices and labour agencies.

He also called for deeper investigations into company structures suspected of operating as nominee fronts through shareholder records, financial trails and beneficial ownership data.

Other recommendations include investigating property developments facing complaints, auditing construction and permit approval systems, improving oversight of foreign labour and business operators, and strengthening law enforcement through a “Tourist Trust Police” model.

He also proposed using data science to create a Phuket risk index linking complaint records, company data, permit records, financial statements and public feedback.

Nopadol said the goal is not to discourage legitimate foreign investment or tourism. Instead, he said Phuket should no longer be seen as a safe environment for fraud, illegal nominee arrangements, grey-market capital or networks of influence.

He added that if Thailand can successfully address Phuket’s structural problems, the island could become a model for restoring trust and improving governance.