Thai app taxi rider injured in accident caused by foreign driver in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 18, 2026, 5:10 PM
2 minutes read
Thai app taxi rider injured in accident caused by foreign driver in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Thai app-based taxi rider suffered serious injuries after a foreign driver drove against the traffic flow and collided with his motorcycle in Phuket. The rider said he has not received compensation and is asking police and relevant officials to take action on the case.

Phuket Times reported the incident on Facebook today, August 18. According to the report, the foreign driver was driving a sedan against the flow of traffic when he collided with the Thai motorcyclist, who worked for a ride-hailing application.

The injured rider was taken to hospital in serious condition. He suffered a fractured leg and a dislocated hip, while his motorcycle was also severely damaged.

The rider told Phuket Times that he had not received any compensation from the foreign driver. He said he was concerned that he would not receive justice and decided to bring the matter to the media’s attention.

Foreign crashes car leaving Thai rider in critical condition
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The man said he is a single father whose one year and eight month old son lives with his family in Yala. He works in Phuket to support his son.

He added that he is the family’s main breadwinner but has been without income since suffering the injuries. He called on local police and relevant government officials to take action on the case and ensure he receives justice.

The foreign driver’s nationality was not disclosed, while the location of the crash and the police station handling the case were also not reported. It was also unclear whether the foreign driver remained in Thailand.

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The incident follows another case reported in May in which a Thai mother sought public assistance after her son was seriously injured in a crash involving a foreign motorcyclist who reportedly remained at large.

Thai taxi rider injured in crash by foreign driver
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The mother shared footage of the incident on social media and said the foreign rider, who had two passengers, suddenly changed lanes, resulting in a collision. No further report of the foreign rider’s arrest was reported in Thai media.

Another serious hit-and-run case was reported on Koh Pha Ngan in June. A Thai doctor was critically injured in a motorcycle crash while walking along a road on the island.

The rider, later identified as a British national, initially fled the scene but was eventually arrested. The doctor later died from his injuries in hospital.

Phuket taxi rider seeks compensation from foreign driver
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 18, 2026, 5:10 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.