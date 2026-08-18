Thai app taxi rider injured in accident caused by foreign driver in Phuket

A Thai app-based taxi rider suffered serious injuries after a foreign driver drove against the traffic flow and collided with his motorcycle in Phuket. The rider said he has not received compensation and is asking police and relevant officials to take action on the case.

Phuket Times reported the incident on Facebook today, August 18. According to the report, the foreign driver was driving a sedan against the flow of traffic when he collided with the Thai motorcyclist, who worked for a ride-hailing application.

The injured rider was taken to hospital in serious condition. He suffered a fractured leg and a dislocated hip, while his motorcycle was also severely damaged.

The rider told Phuket Times that he had not received any compensation from the foreign driver. He said he was concerned that he would not receive justice and decided to bring the matter to the media’s attention.

The man said he is a single father whose one year and eight month old son lives with his family in Yala. He works in Phuket to support his son.

He added that he is the family’s main breadwinner but has been without income since suffering the injuries. He called on local police and relevant government officials to take action on the case and ensure he receives justice.

The foreign driver’s nationality was not disclosed, while the location of the crash and the police station handling the case were also not reported. It was also unclear whether the foreign driver remained in Thailand.

The incident follows another case reported in May in which a Thai mother sought public assistance after her son was seriously injured in a crash involving a foreign motorcyclist who reportedly remained at large.

The mother shared footage of the incident on social media and said the foreign rider, who had two passengers, suddenly changed lanes, resulting in a collision. No further report of the foreign rider’s arrest was reported in Thai media.

Another serious hit-and-run case was reported on Koh Pha Ngan in June. A Thai doctor was critically injured in a motorcycle crash while walking along a road on the island.

The rider, later identified as a British national, initially fled the scene but was eventually arrested. The doctor later died from his injuries in hospital.

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