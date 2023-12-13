Taiwanese tourist’s stolen motorbike recovered in Phuket within three days

Picture courtesy of Chalong Police

An unsuspecting blue Honda Scoopy motorbike was whisked away from its temporary parking spot on Wiset Road, Rawai, in Phuket leaving its rider, Taiwanese tourist Chen Hong Xi, and owner, Narongchai Wangboonkong, in a state of distress. The theft of the rented motorbike was promptly reported to the Chalong Police on December 2 by Narongchai.

The officers of Chalong Police Station, under the vigilant watch of Police Chief Police Colonel Ekkarat Plaiduang, swung into action. Their investigative prowess led them to Soi Saiyuan, in Moo 7, Rawai, where the stolen motorbike was found discreetly parked under a blue tarpaulin, as though mirroring its original colour in an attempt to blend into the background.

A suspect was soon identified, referred to by the police simply as Anan. His role in the theft was to deliver the stolen motorbike to another individual, a certain Suchat. In a quick turn of events, by December 5, the police had taken Suchat into custody at a house in Wichit, reported The Phuket News.

Narongchai and Chen yesterday made their way back to Chalong Police Station, not with heavy hearts, but to reclaim the beloved blue Honda Scoopy. The duo expressed their gratitude towards Chalong Police Chief Ekkarat, and his team for their swift action in resolving the case within a mere three days and restoring the motorbike to them in an immaculate condition.

Chen, relieved and impressed, saw this as an opportunity to reassure his fellow Taiwanese nationals about the safety and efficiency of the Thai police system. He shared his intent to narrate his experience back home, instilling confidence in them about travelling to Phuket.

“This is an excellent way to build confidence among tourists.”

