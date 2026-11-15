Swimmers warned as Phuket plankton bloom stains Laem Phan Wa sea

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 15, 2026, 4:00 PM
1 minute read
Swimmers warned as Phuket plankton bloom stains Laem Phan Wa sea
Photo courtesy of Matichon

People have been told not to swim off Laem Phan Wa in Phuket after a plankton bloom turned a 150-metre strip of sea along the shore reddish-brown yesterday, November 14, because contact with the water may irritate the skin.

Marine scientists from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources’ Upper Andaman Sea research centre inspected the beach today, November 15, and traced the colour to a bloom of plant plankton of the genus Alexandrium. The centre has asked residents and tourists not to touch the water there or swim in it until further notice, and said it will keep monitoring the area.

First readings put the water temperature at 32.4 to 32.9 degrees Celsius and dissolved oxygen at a high 9.7 to 12.5 milligrammes per litre, with salinity of 30 to 31 parts per thousand and a pH of 8.24 to 8.36. The scientists have so far found no harm to fish or other marine life, and they have sent samples to a laboratory for a detailed test of nutrient levels in the water.

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The warning covers only the water in front of Laem Phan Wa beach, a cape on Phuket’s south-east coast in Mueang Phuket district, away from the island’s main west-coast beaches.

Swimmers warned as Phuket plankton bloom stains Laem Phan Wa sea | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Matichon

Similarly, in January this year, a plankton bloom turned the sea green at Cha-am and Ban Bo Yai beaches in Phetchaburi, where marine officials said the water stayed safe for swimming.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 15, 2026, 4:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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