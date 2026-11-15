Swimmers warned as Phuket plankton bloom stains Laem Phan Wa sea

Photo courtesy of Matichon

People have been told not to swim off Laem Phan Wa in Phuket after a plankton bloom turned a 150-metre strip of sea along the shore reddish-brown yesterday, November 14, because contact with the water may irritate the skin.

Marine scientists from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources’ Upper Andaman Sea research centre inspected the beach today, November 15, and traced the colour to a bloom of plant plankton of the genus Alexandrium. The centre has asked residents and tourists not to touch the water there or swim in it until further notice, and said it will keep monitoring the area.

First readings put the water temperature at 32.4 to 32.9 degrees Celsius and dissolved oxygen at a high 9.7 to 12.5 milligrammes per litre, with salinity of 30 to 31 parts per thousand and a pH of 8.24 to 8.36. The scientists have so far found no harm to fish or other marine life, and they have sent samples to a laboratory for a detailed test of nutrient levels in the water.

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The warning covers only the water in front of Laem Phan Wa beach, a cape on Phuket’s south-east coast in Mueang Phuket district, away from the island’s main west-coast beaches.

Similarly, in January this year, a plankton bloom turned the sea green at Cha-am and Ban Bo Yai beaches in Phetchaburi, where marine officials said the water stayed safe for swimming.

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