Narrow escape at sea: Quick action prevents speedboat disaster off Phuket’s coast

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A near-drowning incident involving five individuals on a speedboat off the coast of Maithon Island, Phuket, was averted by swift action from local authorities. The vessel was in danger of capsizing due to water ingress but was successfully brought ashore at Chalong Bay, with all passengers safe. An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

The alarming news was reported to Jirayut Niyomdet, an officer of the Third Naval Area Command and the Phuket Harbour Office, by Wichit Police Station. The speedboat was reported to be sinking near the eastern side of Maithon Island, located in the Rassada district of Phuket.

On receiving the call, Nattaphong Pruektarathikul, a naval officer, led a team on Boat 706 (Vasuthep) to the site to conduct a rescue operation. Upon reaching the location, they found Boat 272 from the Third Naval Area Command already engaged in the rescue operation, reported KhaoSod.

The distressed boat had sent out a distress call around 10.30pm, prompting the headquarters of the Third Naval Area to dispatch Boat 272 for assistance. However, the shallow waters in the area halted Boat 272’s progress, forcing the rescue team to coordinate with a nearby fishing boat. The rescue team, equipped with water pumps, boarded the fishing vessel and reached the sinking speedboat to pump out water and rescue the five individuals onboard.

The passengers, all safe, were brought ashore at Maithon Island’s beach where they awaited further assistance. Boat 706 (Vasuthep) was prepared to provide additional support near the scene of the incident.

This morning, the rescued individuals were brought to Chalong Pier for further questioning. The officer in charge of the Phuket Harbour Office, Nachaphong Pranit, revealed that the individuals were all fishermen. The investigation into the incident continues.

