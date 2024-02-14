Swift action by Wichit firefighters prevents neighbourhood disaster

Picture courtesy of Wichit Municipality

A blazing inferno swept through a small residence in Wichit, Phuket at the weekend leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Thanks to the swift action of local firefighters, the flames were kept from spreading to nearby buildings, saving the neighbourhood from a potentially catastrophic domino effect.

Upon receiving word of the fire, located in Soi Thep Anusorn 6 in Moo 2, Wichit, at approximately 1.48pm, Sunday, February 11, Wichit Municipality and Wichit Police quickly sprang into action. The municipality dispatched a fire truck, three water trucks, and an EMS ambulance to the scene, showcasing their readiness to respond to emergencies.

Firefighters from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation branch stationed at Wichit Municipality (DDPM-Wichit) were among the first responders. They arrived at the scene to a sight of the house interior engulfed in a raging fire, plumes of dense smoke obscuring the blue sky.

Wichit Mayor Kreetha Chotiwitphiphat, accompanied by Deputy Mayor Wiset Sabaijit, arrived on the scene to personally oversee the firefighting operation, reinforcing the local government’s commitment to the safety and wellbeing of its citizens, reported The Phuket News.

Approximately 30 minutes after their arrival, the firefighters succeeded in containing the fire, preventing any casualties. The swift response and effective coordination between different teams ensured that no injuries resulted from the incident.

Following the extinguishing of the blaze, the authorities launched an immediate investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage. The mystery of what sparked the fire remains unsolved, with investigators yet to release any findings.

Officials from the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) and other relevant agencies have been at the scene to help ascertain the circumstances leading up to the fire.

In the wake of the incident, Wichit Municipality has urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any emergencies. The municipality operates three relief centres that are accessible around the clock to provide assistance and support in times of crisis.