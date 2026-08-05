Swedish woman wanted by Interpol arrested in Phuket

A Swedish woman wanted on allegations of fraud against the public under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested in Phuket yesterday, August 4, after immigration police tracked her to the island.

Police said the woman, identified only as Felicia, and more than 14 accomplices allegedly posed as employees of finance companies and banks in early 2022, making more than 163 fraudulent calls that persuaded victims to transfer money. The alleged scam caused losses exceeding 60 million baht.

Investigators located the Swedish national in Wichit, Phuket, at about 2pm yesterday before approaching and verifying her identity.

Immigration records showed she entered Thailand through Ranong Customs Pier on January 31 on a tourist visa valid until March 31. She later obtained an extension from Phuket Immigration allowing her to remain in the country until August 31.

Phuket Info Centre reported that police have since revoked her permission to stay in Thailand. She has been transferred to Phuket Immigration and will be deported to Sweden in accordance with immigration procedures.

The Immigration Bureau said it would continue working with domestic and international security agencies to locate and arrest fugitives wanted under international warrants.

It added that Thailand would not become a refuge for transnational criminals or foreign nationals who pose a threat to national security and public order.

Similarly, back in January, police arrested a Russian national wanted under an Interpol warrant after locating him hiding in the city centre of Phuket. The man reportedly fled his home country and entered Thailand to evade prosecution.

According to immigration police, the suspect is a construction contractor accused of colluding on a construction project, an offence that reportedly caused financial damage exceeding 100 million baht.