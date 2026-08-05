Swedish woman wanted by Interpol arrested in Phuket

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 5, 2026, 3:55 PM
1 minute read
Swedish woman wanted by Interpol arrested in Phuket | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Phuket Info Centre

A Swedish woman wanted on allegations of fraud against the public under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested in Phuket yesterday, August 4, after immigration police tracked her to the island.

Police said the woman, identified only as Felicia, and more than 14 accomplices allegedly posed as employees of finance companies and banks in early 2022, making more than 163 fraudulent calls that persuaded victims to transfer money. The alleged scam caused losses exceeding 60 million baht.

A Swedish woman wanted by Interpol was arrested in Phuket over an alleged call centre scam that caused more than 60 million baht in losses.
Photo via Phuket Info Centre

Investigators located the Swedish national in Wichit, Phuket, at about 2pm yesterday before approaching and verifying her identity.

Immigration records showed she entered Thailand through Ranong Customs Pier on January 31 on a tourist visa valid until March 31. She later obtained an extension from Phuket Immigration allowing her to remain in the country until August 31.

A Swedish woman wanted by Interpol was arrested in Phuket over an alleged call centre scam that caused more than 60 million baht in losses.
Photo via Phuket Info Centre

Phuket Info Centre reported that police have since revoked her permission to stay in Thailand. She has been transferred to Phuket Immigration and will be deported to Sweden in accordance with immigration procedures.

The Immigration Bureau said it would continue working with domestic and international security agencies to locate and arrest fugitives wanted under international warrants.

It added that Thailand would not become a refuge for transnational criminals or foreign nationals who pose a threat to national security and public order.

Related Articles
A Swedish woman wanted by Interpol was arrested in Phuket over an alleged call centre scam that caused more than 60 million baht in losses.
Photo via Phuket Info Centre

Similarly, back in January, police arrested a Russian national wanted under an Interpol warrant after locating him hiding in the city centre of Phuket. The man reportedly fled his home country and entered Thailand to evade prosecution.

According to immigration police, the suspect is a construction contractor accused of colluding on a construction project, an offence that reportedly caused financial damage exceeding 100 million baht.

Latest Thailand News
Swedish woman wanted by Interpol arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Swedish woman wanted by Interpol arrested in Phuket

26 seconds ago
Worker killed in suspected tiger attack at wildlife sanctuary | Thaiger Thailand News

Worker killed in suspected tiger attack at wildlife sanctuary

47 minutes ago
Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing phone in Pattaya café | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing phone in Pattaya café

2 hours ago
Saudi transgender woman reported missing in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Saudi transgender woman reported missing in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Lightning strike kills footballer during tournament in Narathiwat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Lightning strike kills footballer during tournament in Narathiwat

4 hours ago
Pakistani man jailed 3 years, blacklisted after in-flight assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Pakistani man jailed 3 years, blacklisted after in-flight assault

5 hours ago
New global index of 192 countries puts Thailand fourth best place to retire in the world | Thaiger Retire in Thailand

New global index of 192 countries puts Thailand fourth best place to retire in the world

5 hours ago
Chinese artist fans disrupt Suvarnabhumi, 22 denied boarding | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese artist fans disrupt Suvarnabhumi, 22 denied boarding

6 hours ago
Bangkok clinic denies liposuction botch, claiming perfect outcome | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok clinic denies liposuction botch, claiming perfect outcome

23 hours ago
130 million year old dinosaur fossil discovered in Chaiyaphum | Thaiger Thailand News

130 million year old dinosaur fossil discovered in Chaiyaphum

23 hours ago
Thailand disputes UN rapporteur&#8217;s claims on Thailand-Cambodia conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand disputes UN rapporteur’s claims on Thailand-Cambodia conflict

24 hours ago
Thai doctor vows to continue late YouTuber&#8217;s support for Afghan teenager | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai doctor vows to continue late YouTuber’s support for Afghan teenager

24 hours ago
Looking for the best family resort near Phuket Airport? Here&#8217;s why Mai Khao should be on your list | Thaiger Phuket Travel

Looking for the best family resort near Phuket Airport? Here’s why Mai Khao should be on your list

1 day ago
Brit dies in Thailand after hospital discharge, days before wedding | Thaiger Thailand News

Brit dies in Thailand after hospital discharge, days before wedding

1 day ago
Court jails Chinese man 46 years over weapons cache in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Court jails Chinese man 46 years over weapons cache in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Thailand deportation regulation targets foreigners behaving badly | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand deportation regulation targets foreigners behaving badly

1 day ago
American YouTuber leaves Thailand to Vietnam after six years: are his reasons fair? | Thaiger Travel

American YouTuber leaves Thailand to Vietnam after six years: are his reasons fair?

1 day ago
Thailand now requires birth certificates for children travelling abroad | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand now requires birth certificates for children travelling abroad

1 day ago
Lao bank denies money laundering accusation made by Thai social media accounts | Thaiger Crime News

Lao bank denies money laundering accusation made by Thai social media accounts

1 day ago
Russian tourist dies after motorcycle collides with truck on Rama 2 Road | Thaiger Road deaths

Russian tourist dies after motorcycle collides with truck on Rama 2 Road

1 day ago
British tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room on check-out day | Thaiger Phuket News

British tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room on check-out day

1 day ago
Shanghai man nearly dies after eating raw marinated seafood in Thailand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Shanghai man nearly dies after eating raw marinated seafood in Thailand

1 day ago
Shoulder bump leads to street fight near Chiang Mai landmark | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Shoulder bump leads to street fight near Chiang Mai landmark

1 day ago
Norwegian man disappears after travelling to Jomtien | Thaiger Pattaya News

Norwegian man disappears after travelling to Jomtien

1 day ago
Bangkok to transfer Green Line BTS to government to unify rail managemen | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to transfer Green Line BTS to government to unify rail managemen

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 5, 2026, 3:55 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.