Swedish man dies after unexplained injuries at Phuket hotel

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 21, 2026, 4:09 PM
1 minute read
Swedish man dies after unexplained injuries at Phuket hotel | Thaiger
Photo via Ekapop Thongthap/Phuket News

A Swedish man died in hospital after being found with unexplained bruising and injuries at a hotel in Bang Tao, Phuket, prompting police to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Hotel staff first found the man lying face-down at the property in Cherng Talay on September 17. The 63 year old was still conscious and able to speak, although staff noticed bruising on his body.

He was offered medical treatment but declined and did not explain how he had sustained the injuries.

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At about 10.35am the following day, a housekeeper found him lying face-down again, this time near a bathroom. His condition had deteriorated, and he was reportedly suffering convulsions, prompting hotel staff to call for medical assistance.

The man was taken to Thalang Hospital, where his condition later worsened. He died at around 9.44pm on September 18.

Police and medical staff carried out an initial examination and found wounds and bruising on his body, but the cause of death could not immediately be determined. His body was subsequently transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a detailed post-mortem examination.

Swedish man dies after unexplained injuries at Phuket hotel | News by Thaiger
Photo via Ekapop Thongthap/Phuket News

Cherng Talay Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s death, including his movements and condition during the period before he was taken to hospital. Police have also not indicated whether foul play is suspected.

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Police are also coordinating with the Swedish Embassy and immigration officials as the investigation continues.

The man’s identity has not been released pending confirmation that his relatives have been informed. No official cause of death had been announced at the time of publication.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 21, 2026, 4:09 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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