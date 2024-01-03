Surprise drug test at Phuket’s Ratsada Pier reveals shocking find

At the heart of Phuket‘s east coast, a pivotal marine tourism hub, Ratsada Pier, was the scene of a surprise drug testing operation today. The results revealed a shocking find – one out of the 18 boat captains and crew members tested had traces of drugs in their system.

The harbour, also known as Rassada Harbour, is managed by Seatran Travel and is a bustling centre of marine activity with at least 29 scheduled departures daily. This does not include any additional chartered vessels that utilise the pier.

Last Friday, during a routine boat safety inspection, Prawet Suphachai, Director of the Regional Harbor Office 5, and Phuket Marine Office Chief Natchapong Pranit noted that over 5,000 individuals were commuting daily via boats to and from Ratsada.

The pier serves as Phuket’s primary ferry terminal for journeys to Phi Phi Island, other destinations in Phang Nga Bay, as well as Krabi and further south, such as Koh Lipe in Satun.

Phuket’s Governor, Sophon Suwannarat, led a team of officials to Ratsada Pier this morning for the unexpected drug testing. Among his entourage were key officials from the Phuket Marine Office, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation, Mueang Phuket District Office, Phuket Provincial Police, as well as officers from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command’s Phuket Port Security Control Center and the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command.

Qualified nurses from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office were on site to administer the tests. One of the 18 people tested was found to have drugs in their system, according to the official report. The individual who tested positive was handed over to the Ratsada Pier Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital for treatment.

The report did not disclose the identity, position, or role of the person who tested positive. It also did not reveal if the person had carried out their duties under the influence before the testing was conducted.

This operation followed a similar one at Chalong Pier yesterday, aimed at bolstering confidence in maritime safety among citizens and tourists. Notably, all 23 people tested at Chalong were drug-free, as per the official reports.

This mass drug testing comes in the wake of a tragic speedboat accident at Koh Maithon on Sunday, which claimed the life of a 5 year old Russian girl and critically injured several others, including the boat captain.

Despite news reports indicating the captain of the speedboat, Natthaphong Kongwilai, tested positive for methamphetamine use, no official reports have confirmed drugs as a contributing factor in the deadly accident, reported Phuket News.