Surin beach tragedy: Body of 44 year old Thai man washes up on Phuket shores

Picture courtesy of Surin Beach Lifeguards.

Tragedy hit the shores of Phuket yesterday as the body of a 44 year old man from Phitsanulok, was found washed up on the seaside. The man, Thawat Sriracha, who had come to Phuket to kickstart a new job, vanished on Sunday, July 30 amid the large waves of Surin Beach.

Patrons of Surin Beach on that eventful day were greeted by the sight of a fully distressed sea flagged by red warnings. Thawat, however, ventured into the crushing waves and never emerged. The situation compelled an instant search spearheaded by lifeguards, rescue workers, and officials from the Cherng Talay Tambon Administrative Organisation or OrBorTor.

Despite their vigorous attempts, the challenging natural conditions, including windswept waves reaching over 3 metres high, severely obstructed the search efforts. The rescue mission extended into yesterday, featuring the additional support of Marine Police and Navy personnel, reported The Phuket News.

However, the unfortunate discovery of Thawat’s body was made not by the search team but by locals. His remains were found on the rocks near the coast, approximately 1 kilometre from where Thawat was last seen. The locals alerted the findings to the Special Operations Centre, coordinating the entire search initiative.

Rescuers from the Kusoldharm Foundation subsequently recovered the body verified to be Thawat’s. He was then conveyed to Thalang Hospital. A comprehensive post-mortem examination is now underway to unveil the exact cause of Thawat’s untimely demise. Following this, his remains will be turned over to his relatives to start his last rites.

