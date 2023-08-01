Shocking surprise: Power interruption leaves Phuket residents in the dark

Residents of Srisoonthorn, in particular those living in the Sri-Suphalak Orchid Villas housing estate, Moo 6, Phuket, should brace for a power interruption this week, as announced by the Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Thalang). This power interruption, scheduled for Thursday, is expected to last from 9am to 4.30pm.

The temporary state of darkness isn’t without a reason. PEA Thalang promised to utilise the time to carry out extensive repairs and maintenance on the high-voltage network which serves this area. Efforts like these are essential in ensuring the provision of uninterrupted power supply in the long term.

PEA Thalang, acknowledging the potential inconveniences this power interruption might cause, offers apologies in advance. This work is of utmost importance and any inconvenience borne by residents is regretted. The necessity of safe, reliable utility services is a priority of PEA Thalang, reported Phuket News.

For residents seeking more information on the power interruption, or should there be a need to report an emergency during this time, one can reach PEA Thalang at 076-386882. Additionally, the PEA call centre 1129 is also available for further assistance.

Despite the disruption, PEA Thalang urges understanding among residents and reassures them that efforts will be made to complete the work as swiftly and efficiently as possible, thus causing minimal hindrance to the routine of residents of Srisoonthorn, especially those in the Sri-Suphalak Orchid Villas housing estate.

Picture courtesy of Phuket News.

Meanwhile, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a severe weather warning to the Southern region. The TMD says there will be thunderstorms covering 70% of the area and heavy rainfall in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

The upper part from Phuket upwards, has southwestern wind speeds of 20-40 kilometres per hour, with sea wave heights of 2-3 metres and over 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms. In the lower part of Krabi downwards, the southwestern wind speed of 20-35 kilometres per hour with sea wave heights of about 2 metres, with more than 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.