South Korean fugitive found overstaying in Thailand for over 8 years

A South Korean man wanted under an Interpol Red Notice for fraud and transnational drug offences was arrested at a luxury condominium in Phuket on Wednesday, August 12.

Officers from the Immigration Bureau and Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) conducted an operation under the wider campaign against foreign criminals hiding in Thailand or entering the country to commit transnational offences.

As part of the campaign and in coordination with South Korean police, Thai officers investigated the wanted South Korean national, later identified as Lee. The foreign man was found to be involved in fraud and trafficking of drugs and cannabis across international borders.

Following the information shared by South Korean authorities, the wanted South Korean man and his associates were involved in fraud causing losses of more than 800 million won, equivalent to around 20 million baht. Lee was also a leader of a network involved in exporting drugs and cannabis from Thailand to South Korea.

The network was found selling the drugs through online social media channels to drug dealers in South Korea.

Aside from the two major criminal actions, Lee was found involved in more than 23 cases including drug offences, prostitution, assault and fraud. This led South Korean authorities to seek the issuance of a Red Notice from Interpol.

Further investigation into the immigration records showed that Lee entered Thailand through Phuket International Airport on March 6, 2018.

He was initially granted permission to remain in Thailand under a tourist visa until June 3, 2018, and he had remained in the country 2,992 days, or more than eight years, beyond the permitted period.

Investigators subsequently learned that Lee was staying at a luxury condominium in Phuket. At around 7pm on Wednesday, officers went to the property and waited for the suspect to appear.

When a man matching Lee’s description emerged, Immigration and ONCB officers identified themselves and requested to check his identity. Authorities said Lee acknowledged that he was the person named in the Interpol Red Notice. He also agreed to allow officers to search his accommodation.

During the search, officers seized a mobile phone and three debit cards which were believed to be assets used in the offences.

The South Korean man would be held for legal proceedings over his Thai immigration offence, before being deported for further legal processes in South Korea.