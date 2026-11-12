South African father missing in Phuket, daughter appeals for help

A 65 year old South African man has been missing in Phuket for six days after leaving his hotel in Patong on the evening he checked in and failing to return.

Deven Naicker, from Yellowwood Park in Durban, was last seen leaving the ASHLEE Plaza Patong Hotel and Spa at about 6.30pm on November 6. He had booked a stay until November 13, and his luggage remains in his room.

Patong Police received a missing person report from a hotel representative on November 9. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the day he disappeared, a process police said was taking time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are also checking hospitals across Phuket and coordinating with the South African embassy.

Tourist Police joined the search after Deven’s daughter, Lavanya Naicker, contacted them on November 10. Officers visited the hotel and searched his room for anything that might help establish where he had gone.

Lavanya said hotel CCTV showed her father walking towards nearby markets, but there was no footage of him returning.

The 35 year old said Deven called her shortly after checking in, but she has not heard from him since. His phone has been switched off, and a tracking app stopped updating, with the hotel showing as his last known location.

ADVERTISEMENT

After failing to reach her father, Lavanya contacted the hotel and asked staff to tell him to call her. When she still heard nothing, she contacted the hotel again.

She also questioned why the hotel had taken until November 9 to report him missing, three days after he was last seen.

Deven was reportedly travelling alone for the first time, although he was an experienced traveller. He had not booked any tours or activities, intending to explore Thailand and arrange his plans after arriving.

He had been looking forward to the trip for years, having originally planned it to celebrate his 60th birthday. However, he postponed the holiday after his wife died just days before his birthday in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lavanya said her father is hard of hearing and not comfortable with technology, making his disappearance particularly concerning. She is an only child and described him as her closest family member.

She wants to travel to Thailand to help with the search but cannot leave South Africa until her passport is renewed. She applied for a new passport after being told that an emergency passport was unavailable.

The family is appealing to anyone who may have seen or spoken to Deven, particularly hotel staff, restaurant workers, tour operators and taxi drivers in Phuket, to come forward.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact Lavanya at lavanya.naicker@gmail.com.

In similar news