South African woman plans Phuket trip to find missing father

A South African woman is preparing to travel to Phuket to search for her 65 year old father, who has been missing since leaving a hotel in Patong on November 6. She appealed to the public for information, saying she received little assistance from Thai police.

The 35 year old daughter, Lavanya Naicker, told South African news outlet The Post, based in Durban, that her father, Devendren Naicker, arrived in Phuket on November 6. He was last seen leaving the Ashlee Plaza Hotel at around 6.30pm on November 6, according to the hotel’s CCTV footage.

A hotel representative reported him missing to Patong police three days later, on November 9.

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At the time, Devendren was wearing a dark-coloured T-shirt, long black trousers and white trainers. He usually wears glasses, his daughter said.

Lavanya told the Sunday Tribune that her father is hard of hearing and unfamiliar with technology. His phone was switched off shortly after he checked into the hotel, while a tracking application stopped updating, leaving the hotel as his last known location.

Devendren had originally planned to visit Thailand with his wife, but the trip did not take place because she passed away.

He eventually decided to make the journey this year and travelled to Phuket alone after asking his daughter if she wanted to join him. She was unable to accompany him because of work commitments.

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According to Lavanya, her father had not booked any activities or tours before arriving, as he wanted to explore Thailand first and decide what to do later.

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The daughter said she had received no significant updates during the week and had not received responses from the South African embassy or the country’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

She said most of the information she had received came from the hotel rather than the police. The latest update she was aware of was that officers had collected CCTV footage.

Lavanya is waiting for a replacement passport before travelling to Thailand. She also expressed concern that her father’s disappearance might not be receiving sufficient attention because it happened in Phuket, which is widely known as a tourist and nightlife destination.

“I think people think because Phuket is a party destination, that he must be just someone having a good time,” she said.

She appealed to anyone in Phuket who may have seen, spoken to or encountered her father to contact Patong Police, Tourist Police or the family. Anyone with information can also email the family at lavanya.naicker@gmail.com.

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