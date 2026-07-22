Social media divided after chabad centre leader supports Patong hospital

The religious leader and co-director of the Chabad-Lubavitch Centre in Phuket donated 1.1 million baht to Patong Hospital, generating mixed reactions on Thai social media.

Patong Hospital announced the donation on its official Facebook page on July 16, thanking Rabbi Sholom Dovber Glitzenstein, co-director of the Chabad-Lubavitch Centre in Phuket, and the organisation for contributing 1.1 million baht to the hospital.

Photographs shared by the hospital showed deputy director Hathairat Rangsalit receiving the donation on behalf of the medical facility during a presentation ceremony.

The post attracted significantly more engagement than the hospital’s usual Facebook updates, receiving more than 6,000 reactions and 3,000 comments.

Many social media users welcomed the donation, saying it would benefit both Thai and international patients receiving treatment at Patong Hospital. Others described the contribution as an example of generosity and compassion that transcended nationality and religion.

However, some commenters questioned the motivation behind the donation, suggesting it was an attempt to strengthen ties between the organisation and its community in Phuket.

Others referred to broader public discussions about alleged illegal foreign-owned businesses and land ownership issues on Koh Pha Ngan, expressing concern that similar issues could emerge in Phuket. These comments reflected the views of individual social media users.

Other users rejected those concerns, arguing that legal violations are committed by people from many different nationalities and religions and should not be associated with any particular community.

The online debate follows a separate case in Pai, northern Thailand, where residents previously called on authorities to investigate a Jewish community and religious centre after complaints about the behaviour of some foreign nationals involved with the foreign community.

Police later said they found no evidence of illegal activity at the religious centre. Authorities also took legal action against Israeli nationals found to have violated Thai law.

Following those arrests and public criticism, the Israeli Embassy in Thailand issued a statement in May urging its citizens to respect Thai laws, follow local regulations and avoid causing disruption to the communities where they live.