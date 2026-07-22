Social media divided after chabad centre leader supports Patong hospital

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 22, 2026, 2:19 PM
1 minute read
Social media divided after chabad centre leader supports Patong hospital | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ โรงพยาบาลป่าตอง จังหวัดภูเก็ต

The religious leader and co-director of the Chabad-Lubavitch Centre in Phuket donated 1.1 million baht to Patong Hospital, generating mixed reactions on Thai social media.

Patong Hospital announced the donation on its official Facebook page on July 16, thanking Rabbi Sholom Dovber Glitzenstein, co-director of the Chabad-Lubavitch Centre in Phuket, and the organisation for contributing 1.1 million baht to the hospital.

Photographs shared by the hospital showed deputy director Hathairat Rangsalit receiving the donation on behalf of the medical facility during a presentation ceremony.

The post attracted significantly more engagement than the hospital’s usual Facebook updates, receiving more than 6,000 reactions and 3,000 comments.

Donation from chabad centre leader in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ โรงพยาบาลป่าตอง จังหวัดภูเก็ต

Many social media users welcomed the donation, saying it would benefit both Thai and international patients receiving treatment at Patong Hospital. Others described the contribution as an example of generosity and compassion that transcended nationality and religion.

However, some commenters questioned the motivation behind the donation, suggesting it was an attempt to strengthen ties between the organisation and its community in Phuket.

Others referred to broader public discussions about alleged illegal foreign-owned businesses and land ownership issues on Koh Pha Ngan, expressing concern that similar issues could emerge in Phuket. These comments reflected the views of individual social media users.

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Chabad in Phuket
Photo via Chabad-Lubavitch Center of Phuket

Other users rejected those concerns, arguing that legal violations are committed by people from many different nationalities and religions and should not be associated with any particular community.

The online debate follows a separate case in Pai, northern Thailand, where residents previously called on authorities to investigate a Jewish community and religious centre after complaints about the behaviour of some foreign nationals involved with the foreign community.

Police later said they found no evidence of illegal activity at the religious centre. Authorities also took legal action against Israeli nationals found to have violated Thai law.

Following those arrests and public criticism, the Israeli Embassy in Thailand issued a statement in May urging its citizens to respect Thai laws, follow local regulations and avoid causing disruption to the communities where they live.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 22, 2026, 2:19 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.