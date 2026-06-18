Undefeated Stirling boxer dies after Phuket tuk-tuk accident

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 18, 2026, 9:23 AM
410 2 minutes read
Undefeated Stirling boxer dies after Phuket tuk-tuk accident | Thaiger
Photo via St Andrew's S.C/X

A 22 year old Scottish boxer has died in Thailand after sustaining a severe head injury in an accident in Phuket in the early hours of June 14. Colin Cairney, an undefeated professional welterweight from Stirling, had been on holiday when the incident occurred.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed his death, with a spokesperson stating: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Thailand.”

Cairney is understood to have been returning to his hotel when he fell from the back of a tuk-tuk and suffered a catastrophic head injury. Unconfirmed reports suggest he had been involved in a dispute with the driver over a fare, with the driver reportedly preparing to drop him at an ATM to withdraw cash.

Emergency services arrived at around 4.10am and transported him to Patong Hospital. He was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

His boxing club, Team 1314 in Stirling, confirmed his death in an update posted to a GoFundMe page established to cover his medical costs. The club wrote:

“Everyone at Team 1314 is absolutely devastated by the loss of our Colin. Colin isn’t just a member of our club, he is family.

“He is a huge part of Team 1314 and someone who means so much to so many people. His presence, his character, and the memories we shared with him will stay with us forever.

Related Articles

“There are no words for a loss like this. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Colin’s family, friends, and everyone who loved him at this incredibly difficult time. Colin, you will be remembered forever and will always be in our hearts. Rest easy, Champ.”

Undefeated Stirling boxer dies after Phuket tuk-tuk accident | News by Thaiger
Photo via Boxing Scotland/Facebook

Two fundraisers were established following the accident. The first, set up by his family to cover medical costs in Thailand, had raised more than £33,000. A second, launched by Team 1314, had raised over £60,000 by the time of publication.

Cairney held an undefeated professional record of ten wins from ten fights, including six knockouts, and won the WBO International Youth Welterweight Title in 2025. He had also represented Scotland at an amateur level in prestigious international competitions, including the European Junior Championships and the World Youth Championships.

In 2022, he won the Scottish Elite Light-Welterweight title at the Boxing Scotland Elite Finals, in just his third senior contest.

Boxing Scotland, the sport’s official governing body, said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of his passing. A spokesperson said Colin Cairney had represented Scotland at the highest amateur level before turning professional, and described his 2022 Elite Finals win as the pinnacle of his amateur career.

Kynoch Boxing Scotland, one of his affiliated clubs, described Cairney as “one of the stars of our stable” and “an absolute gentleman who was highly regarded by everyone.”

The club noted he had claimed his first professional title in Hong Kong in October before adding another title the following month, adding that he “had a massive future in the sport.”

Stirling High School, where Cairney was a former pupil, also paid tribute, saying he was “a much-loved member of our school community who had a promising future ahead of him.”

Latest Thailand News
Elderly man, 75, fined for riding e-scooter through busy intersection | Thaiger Bangkok News

Elderly man, 75, fined for riding e-scooter through busy intersection

3 minutes ago
Fitness trainers restrain police who fatally shoots wife in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Fitness trainers restrain police who fatally shoots wife in Buriram

44 minutes ago
Undefeated Stirling boxer dies after Phuket tuk-tuk accident | Thaiger Phuket News

Undefeated Stirling boxer dies after Phuket tuk-tuk accident

2 hours ago
Thai-Hong Kong woman loses over 30 million baht to fortune teller and police | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Hong Kong woman loses over 30 million baht to fortune teller and police

17 hours ago
Pattaya gym blamed for &#8216;sleepless nights&#8217; by local | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gym blamed for ‘sleepless nights’ by local

18 hours ago
Sakon Nakhon hospital director under fire for drinking beer during blood draw | Thaiger Thailand News

Sakon Nakhon hospital director under fire for drinking beer during blood draw

19 hours ago
Military officer fatally shoots superior at Kalasin provincial hall | Thaiger Thailand News

Military officer fatally shoots superior at Kalasin provincial hall

20 hours ago
Ex-police auditor says DJ rejects apology and chases attention | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-police auditor says DJ rejects apology and chases attention

21 hours ago
Why eSIM beats a physical SIM for life in Thailand | Thaiger Technology News

Why eSIM beats a physical SIM for life in Thailand

21 hours ago
Investigation continues into fire at house and EV in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Thailand News

Investigation continues into fire at house and EV in Khon Kaen

23 hours ago
ANA tightens personal item rules from July 1 as Japan airlines standardise cabin baggage | Thaiger Travel

ANA tightens personal item rules from July 1 as Japan airlines standardise cabin baggage

24 hours ago
&#8216;Lemon Law&#8217; gains traction as Cabinet backs defective goods bill | Thaiger Thai Law News

‘Lemon Law’ gains traction as Cabinet backs defective goods bill

1 day ago
PM orders faster deportation of foreign criminals | Thaiger Thailand News

PM orders faster deportation of foreign criminals

1 day ago
Lat Phrao Road collapse repaired after overnight operation | Thaiger Thailand News

Lat Phrao Road collapse repaired after overnight operation

1 day ago
Police auditor slaps DJ for delaying requested birthday song | Thaiger Thailand News

Police auditor slaps DJ for delaying requested birthday song

2 days ago
Thailand visa requirements 2026: complete entry guide | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand visa requirements 2026: complete entry guide

2 days ago
&#8216;TH-AI Passport&#8217; project accused of favouring large companies | Thaiger Politics News

‘TH-AI Passport’ project accused of favouring large companies

2 days ago
3 Thai men held after cannabis vendor&#8217;s body found buried in planter box | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Thai men held after cannabis vendor’s body found buried in planter box

2 days ago
Electrocution at Samut Sakhon market claims life of 5 year old girl | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Electrocution at Samut Sakhon market claims life of 5 year old girl

2 days ago
Wanted South Korean fraud suspect caught after 9-month visa overstay | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wanted South Korean fraud suspect caught after 9-month visa overstay

2 days ago
The Bangtao Effect: international lifestyle brand surge reshapes Phuket’s most valuable coastal district | Thaiger Property

The Bangtao Effect: international lifestyle brand surge reshapes Phuket’s most valuable coastal district

2 days ago
Phuket boxing coach says &#8216;Thais love peace, but never cowards&#8217; after clash with foreigner | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boxing coach says ‘Thais love peace, but never cowards’ after clash with foreigner

2 days ago
Brit on Thailand holiday lands in Turkish jail over cannabis, says coercion | Thaiger Crime News

Brit on Thailand holiday lands in Turkish jail over cannabis, says coercion

2 days ago
Police granted bail after fatal shooting of 2 motorcycle taxi riders | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police granted bail after fatal shooting of 2 motorcycle taxi riders

2 days ago
Phuket tuk tuk fall leaves British boxer in critical condition | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuk fall leaves British boxer in critical condition

3 days ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 18, 2026, 9:23 AM
410 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.