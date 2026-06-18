Undefeated Stirling boxer dies after Phuket tuk-tuk accident

A 22 year old Scottish boxer has died in Thailand after sustaining a severe head injury in an accident in Phuket in the early hours of June 14. Colin Cairney, an undefeated professional welterweight from Stirling, had been on holiday when the incident occurred.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed his death, with a spokesperson stating: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Thailand.”

Cairney is understood to have been returning to his hotel when he fell from the back of a tuk-tuk and suffered a catastrophic head injury. Unconfirmed reports suggest he had been involved in a dispute with the driver over a fare, with the driver reportedly preparing to drop him at an ATM to withdraw cash.

Emergency services arrived at around 4.10am and transported him to Patong Hospital. He was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

His boxing club, Team 1314 in Stirling, confirmed his death in an update posted to a GoFundMe page established to cover his medical costs. The club wrote:

“Everyone at Team 1314 is absolutely devastated by the loss of our Colin. Colin isn’t just a member of our club, he is family.

“He is a huge part of Team 1314 and someone who means so much to so many people. His presence, his character, and the memories we shared with him will stay with us forever.

“There are no words for a loss like this. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Colin’s family, friends, and everyone who loved him at this incredibly difficult time. Colin, you will be remembered forever and will always be in our hearts. Rest easy, Champ.”

Two fundraisers were established following the accident. The first, set up by his family to cover medical costs in Thailand, had raised more than £33,000. A second, launched by Team 1314, had raised over £60,000 by the time of publication.

Cairney held an undefeated professional record of ten wins from ten fights, including six knockouts, and won the WBO International Youth Welterweight Title in 2025. He had also represented Scotland at an amateur level in prestigious international competitions, including the European Junior Championships and the World Youth Championships.

In 2022, he won the Scottish Elite Light-Welterweight title at the Boxing Scotland Elite Finals, in just his third senior contest.

Boxing Scotland, the sport’s official governing body, said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of his passing. A spokesperson said Colin Cairney had represented Scotland at the highest amateur level before turning professional, and described his 2022 Elite Finals win as the pinnacle of his amateur career.

Kynoch Boxing Scotland, one of his affiliated clubs, described Cairney as “one of the stars of our stable” and “an absolute gentleman who was highly regarded by everyone.”

The club noted he had claimed his first professional title in Hong Kong in October before adding another title the following month, adding that he “had a massive future in the sport.”

Stirling High School, where Cairney was a former pupil, also paid tribute, saying he was “a much-loved member of our school community who had a promising future ahead of him.”