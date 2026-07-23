Saudi man arrested with meth, cocaine in Phuket

A Saudi Arabian man was arrested yesterday, July 22, during a drug crackdown in Phuket after police allegedly found methamphetamine and cocaine in his possession.

The arrest was made during Operation 90 Days, an ongoing campaign targeting illegal drugs by Patong Police Station.

Police said the accused was arrested in the car park outside a hotel in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district, Phuket. Officers later searched his accommodation and seized additional evidence.

Items seized included approximately 4.04 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, approximately 1.70 grammes of cocaine, one mobile phone and one digital weighing scale.

Police charged the accused with possessing a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) with intent to sell without permission and possessing a Category 2 narcotic (cocaine) without permission.

The accused and the seized items were handed over to investigators at Patong Police Station for legal proceedings.