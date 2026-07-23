Saudi man arrested with meth, cocaine in Phuket

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 23, 2026, 2:54 PM
1 minute read
Saudi man arrested with meth, cocaine in Phuket | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Patong Police Station

A Saudi Arabian man was arrested yesterday, July 22, during a drug crackdown in Phuket after police allegedly found methamphetamine and cocaine in his possession.

The arrest was made during Operation 90 Days, an ongoing campaign targeting illegal drugs by Patong Police Station.

Police said the accused was arrested in the car park outside a hotel in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district, Phuket. Officers later searched his accommodation and seized additional evidence.

Items seized included approximately 4.04 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, approximately 1.70 grammes of cocaine, one mobile phone and one digital weighing scale.

Police arrested a Saudi man after allegedly finding methamphetamine and cocaine during a Phuket drug crackdown.
Photo via Patong Police Station

Police charged the accused with possessing a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) with intent to sell without permission and possessing a Category 2 narcotic (cocaine) without permission.

The accused and the seized items were handed over to investigators at Patong Police Station for legal proceedings.

If convicted, the accused could face severe penalties under Thailand’s Narcotics Code.

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Unauthorised possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell carries a maximum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 1.5 million baht, while unauthorised possession of a Category 2 narcotic is punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 1 million baht.

Police arrested a Saudi man after allegedly finding methamphetamine and cocaine during a Phuket drug crackdown.
Photo via Patong Police Station

Similarly, back in May, two foreign men, from Nigeria and Belgium, were arrested in Phuket after tourist police allegedly found cocaine during an operation targeting foreigners suspected of selling drugs in Patong. Both men were also found to have overstayed their visas.

In another similar case, in February, a joint operation in Phuket led to the arrest of four foreign suspects and the seizure of more than 3.1 kilogrammes of cocaine, as police move to disrupt an alleged transnational drug network targeting tourists.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 23, 2026, 2:54 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.