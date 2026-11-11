Russian woman arrested in Phuket over 2,379 day visa overstay

A Russian woman was arrested at a condominium in Patong, Phuket, after overstaying her visa by 2,379 days, or more than six years.

Immigration officers launched the operation after receiving information that a Russian national whose permission to stay in Thailand had expired was living at a condominium on Sirirat Road.

According to Immigration Bureau records, the woman’s permission to stay expired on October 12, 2020. Her full name was not disclosed in the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers visited the condominium and arrested the woman inside her room. She reportedly admitted to overstaying and was taken to Patong Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Immigration officials said the operation was part of a nationwide enforcement campaign ordered by Royal Thai Police chief Samran Nualma. The directive instructed immigration offices to strengthen checks on foreigners suspected of staying in Thailand illegally or wanted in other countries.

The Immigration Bureau said identifying foreign nationals suspected of breaking the law had become easier through more extensive area searches, its internal database and reporting requirements under Section 38 of the Immigration Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 38 requires house owners, landlords and hotel operators to notify immigration officials when foreign nationals stay at their properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bureau said investigations would continue into foreigners with outstanding warrants, immigration offences and visa overstays, particularly in popular tourist destinations.

The arrest follows two other long-overstay cases reported in Phuket in recent weeks. A Chinese man was held at a rental house near Kata Hill last month for overstaying his visa for 1,793 days, and a Portuguese woman was arrested the day before that at a Ko Kaeo restaurant for overstaying her visa by 1,807 days.

Immigration officials urged members of the public to report foreigners suspected of violating Thai law through the Immigration Bureau hotline on 1178.

Similar news