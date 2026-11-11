Russian woman arrested in Phuket over 2,379 day visa overstay

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 11, 2026, 1:58 PM
1 minute read
Russian woman arrested in Phuket over 2,379 day visa overstay
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

A Russian woman was arrested at a condominium in Patong, Phuket, after overstaying her visa by 2,379 days, or more than six years.

Immigration officers launched the operation after receiving information that a Russian national whose permission to stay in Thailand had expired was living at a condominium on Sirirat Road.

According to Immigration Bureau records, the woman’s permission to stay expired on October 12, 2020. Her full name was not disclosed in the report.

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Officers visited the condominium and arrested the woman inside her room. She reportedly admitted to overstaying and was taken to Patong Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Russian woman arrested in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

Immigration officials said the operation was part of a nationwide enforcement campaign ordered by Royal Thai Police chief Samran Nualma. The directive instructed immigration offices to strengthen checks on foreigners suspected of staying in Thailand illegally or wanted in other countries.

The Immigration Bureau said identifying foreign nationals suspected of breaking the law had become easier through more extensive area searches, its internal database and reporting requirements under Section 38 of the Immigration Act.

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Section 38 requires house owners, landlords and hotel operators to notify immigration officials when foreign nationals stay at their properties.

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Russian woman overstay in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

The bureau said investigations would continue into foreigners with outstanding warrants, immigration offences and visa overstays, particularly in popular tourist destinations.

The arrest follows two other long-overstay cases reported in Phuket in recent weeks. A Chinese man was held at a rental house near Kata Hill last month for overstaying his visa for 1,793 days, and a Portuguese woman was arrested the day before that at a Ko Kaeo restaurant for overstaying her visa by 1,807 days.

Immigration officials urged members of the public to report foreigners suspected of violating Thai law through the Immigration Bureau hotline on 1178.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 11, 2026, 1:58 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
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