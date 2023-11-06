Russian tourist’s iPhone odyssey: Close call on Phuket taxi

Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

A Russian tourist had a close call when he inadvertently left his iPhone in a taxi on his way to Phuket International Airport last Friday. The tourist, whose identity remains undisclosed, was able to retrieve his phone in a nick of time before his flight back to Russia took off, all thanks to the combined efforts of the Phuket Tourist Police and an unnamed taxi driver.

The incident unfolded around 7.40pm when the Russian man, attending the airport with his family, realised that his iPhone was no longer in his possession. He quickly deduced that the device must have been left behind in the cab that had transported them to the airport.

Seeking help, he approached the Phuket Tourist Police and Phuket Tourist Assistance Center (TAC Phuket) officials stationed at the airport and informed them that he had booked the taxi through the inDriver app. This application is currently unrecognised officially by the Department of Land Transport (DLT) and the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO).

Nevertheless, the phone’s retrieval was unhindered by the unofficial status of the app. The Tourist Police made contact with the taxi driver who, demonstrating commendable honesty, promptly returned to the airport and handed over the lost iPhone to the authorities.

The relieved tourist and his family expressed heartfelt gratitude to the police and the taxi driver for their swift action. The Phuket Tourist Police, in turn, celebrated the cab driver’s integrity by capturing a photo with him and sharing it on their Facebook page, maintaining his anonymity.

It should be noted that the inDriver app, along with Maxim, is yet to receive approval from the DLT, as confirmed by the PLTO in their announcement on August 16. The notice also detailed the prerequisites for taxi applications to legally operate within Thailand, reported Phuket News.

