Russian teen arrested in Phuket for brutal attack on mother

Picture courtesy of Eakkapop Thongtub

A chilling event unfolded in Phuket, Thailand, as an 18 year old Russian national was arrested for attacking his mother in a brutal incident on December 29. Nikolaev has since been transferred from Thalang Police Station to Phuket Provincial Court for further proceedings.

The victim, Elena Nikolaeva, survived the harrowing assault, in which her son, Aleksandr Nikolaev, reportedly slashed her throat. Although she is said to be in a serious condition, the specifics of her health status remain undisclosed. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community.

As per the legal procedure, the police retained Nikolaev for 48 hours before handing him over to the court for an extended period of detention. The young man, appearing fatigued as he was escorted from his police cell to the transport vehicle, is currently facing charges of attempted murder, reported The Phuket News.

Adding another layer to this grim story, it is believed that Nikolaev is suffering from a mental illness. Consequently, he is under the treatment of mental health professionals. However, the specifics of his condition and the potential role it played in this horrific episode remain unclear.

To facilitate communication during the investigation, a Russian translator has been made available. However, in a turn of events, Nikolaev has reportedly declined to provide any further details about the incident to the officers. The reasons behind his silence are yet to be discovered.

