Russian teacher falls to death from Central Phuket car park

A Russian teacher jumped from the roof of a car park at Central Phuket this morning in southern Thailand. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 8.39am, officers at Wichit Police Station were informed that a foreigner had fallen from the car park at Central Phuket shopping mall in the Mueang district. Police rushed to the scene with doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital and rescue workers from Phuket Charity Foundation.

Police found the body of 32 year old Roman Shubenin lying in a pool of blood on the cement floor, reports 77Koaded. He was wearing a floral T-shirt, black shorts, and a brown belt. His right shoulder was broken and his skull was bleeding.

Police examined CCTV to find that Shubenin walked up to the shopping mall from a village about 400 metres away, walked up to the roof of the car park where he sat down on the ledge and leaned backward.

Security guards heard a loud sound and ran over to find Shubenin on the floor breathing and bleeding heavily. The security guards called for first aid and an ambulance however the teacher succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police say that Shubenin was a Russian language teacher living in Phuket’s Wichit subdistrict with his sister and his sister’s partner.

The deceased’s younger sister told the police that she doesn’t know whether her brother was under any stress. Police have launched an investigation into Shubenin’s death.

At the time of the incident, Central Phuket had not yet opened up to customers. Police cordoned off the area with barriers and tape to prevent anyone from entering.

Shubenin’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital to undergo an autopsy. Police have contacted the Russian Embassy in Thailand to notify the deceased’s relatives and arrange for his body to be collected once the autopsy is complete.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.