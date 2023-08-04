Russian man ignores red flag warnings, drowns at Surin Beach in Phuket

Picture courtesy of Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์ Facebook

The serenity at Surin Beach in the Thalang district of Phuket was disturbed by an unforeseen occurrence yesterday after a Russian man became a victim of its tempestuous sea. The Russian drowned after allegedly disregarding the clear warnings of danger on the beach—the vibrant red flags signalling a prohibition on swimming.

The call stating this incident was relayed to the Phuket Tourist Police by the Phuket Express. The lamentable occurrence transpired yesterday. At the scene of the tragedy, punctuated by the vividly hued red flags erected by the diligent lifeguards, the implications were clear – swimming had been publicly stated to be off-limits on the beach due to the hazardous conditions, reported The Pattaya News.

Many eyes watched in suspense as lifeguards huddled around the hapless foreign man, conducting CPR with urgency. Later on, the Phuket Tourist Police revealed the identity of the victim, a 41 year old Russian national named Aleksandr Iunemen. Despite being swiftly transported to a local hospital, his life couldn’t be saved. The battle against the fatal grip of the sea ended with a profound loss.

His demise was, chillingly, the fifth reported instance of drowning in Phuket within a week – four of which claimed the lives of foreign tourists. In light of this alarming recurrence, local authorities convened a meeting to deliberate on effective strategies.

Two days ago, the popular tourist destination of Phuket in Thailand has recently seen a tragic spike in drowning incidents, resulting in the death of four tourists over five days. In the most recent incident, two young Indian men lost their lives while swimming at Karon Beach.

A police officer Chomphunutch Anahtayakul from the Patong Police Station in Phuket was alerted by radio that two tourists had drowned at Karon Beach and were pronounced dead at Patong Hospital. The deceased were identified as 26 year old Wemah Hashid and Sajer Jatawat, both Indian nationals.

