Russian national found dead inside Phuket condominium

A Russian man was found dead inside his condominium room in Kathu district, Phuket, on August 30. Police are investigating the cause of his death.

Kathu Police Station officers received a report about the death of Russian national Maksim Tarasov at around 9pm yesterday, August 30.

According to Amarin TV, Tarasov was found lying face down beside the bed inside room 24/89. Police found no signs of a struggle or anything unusual inside the room, while the man’s belongings and valuables remained intact.

A forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital examined the scene and reported that Tarasov had been dead for at least three days before he was found. His body was transferred to the hospital for a detailed autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police said they would coordinate with the Russian Embassy to notify Tarasov’s relatives and arrange religious rites according to tradition.

A similar case was reported in Phuket on August 17, when a Chinese tourist was found unresponsive in a hotel swimming pool. His family members and rescuers attempted CPR but were unable to revive him.

Earlier this month, a British national was found dead inside his hotel room in the Patong area of Phuket. Police found no signs of a struggle, while the cause of death remained under investigation.

In May, the body of an Australian man was found on the floor of a condominium in Phuket. White powder was found at the scene and collected for testing. The cause of his death was not reported.

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