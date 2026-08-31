Russian national found dead inside Phuket condominium

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 31, 2026, 3:51 PM
1 minute read
Russian national found dead inside Phuket condominium | Thaiger
Photo via Khao Phuket

A Russian man was found dead inside his condominium room in Kathu district, Phuket, on August 30. Police are investigating the cause of his death.

Kathu Police Station officers received a report about the death of Russian national Maksim Tarasov at around 9pm yesterday, August 30.

According to Amarin TV, Tarasov was found lying face down beside the bed inside room 24/89. Police found no signs of a struggle or anything unusual inside the room, while the man’s belongings and valuables remained intact.

Foreign man found dead in Phuket hotel
Photo via KhaoSod

A forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital examined the scene and reported that Tarasov had been dead for at least three days before he was found. His body was transferred to the hospital for a detailed autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police said they would coordinate with the Russian Embassy to notify Tarasov’s relatives and arrange religious rites according to tradition.

A similar case was reported in Phuket on August 17, when a Chinese tourist was found unresponsive in a hotel swimming pool. His family members and rescuers attempted CPR but were unable to revive him.

Body of Russian man found in Phuket condo
Photo via KhaoSod

Earlier this month, a British national was found dead inside his hotel room in the Patong area of Phuket. Police found no signs of a struggle, while the cause of death remained under investigation.

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In May, the body of an Australian man was found on the floor of a condominium in Phuket. White powder was found at the scene and collected for testing. The cause of his death was not reported.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 31, 2026, 3:51 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.