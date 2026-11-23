A foreign man, reported to be Russian, assaulted a Thai worker and damaged furniture during an altercation at a beer garden in Phuket after a glass struck his young son.

The incident happened in the Baan Sam Kong neighbourhood of Ratsada district at around 9.55pm on September 22, according to local media reports.

Witnesses said the man, reportedly a Russian national, arrived with a group of other foreigners, including his 10 year old son. The group initially sat together and socialised as usual.

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However, the situation changed when a chair used by one of the women in the group slipped into a gap between the wooden floorboards, causing her to lose her balance and nearly fall backwards.

During the incident, a beer glass reportedly struck the boy on the cheek. It was unclear whether he suffered any injuries, but witnesses believed the accident triggered his father’s anger. The man began kicking chairs and overturning tables, frightening other customers at the beer garden.

A staff member then approached him in an attempt to calm the situation. However, the man reportedly grabbed the worker around the neck, prompting other Thai customers and witnesses to intervene. Their intervention led to a physical confrontation and further chaos at the venue.

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After the altercation, the foreign man allegedly tried to leave on his motorcycle. However, people at the scene stopped him and took his motorcycle key to prevent him from leaving.

According to the Hone Krasea news programme, the beer garden owner later reached an agreement with the man over compensation for the worker’s injuries and the damaged property. As a result, the incident was reportedly not reported to police.

The incident follows another reported altercation involving Russian nationals at a Phuket market in May. Five Russian men were reportedly involved in a physical confrontation that left an uninvolved Thai man injured. The legal outcome of that separate case was not disclosed.

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