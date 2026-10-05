Marine police arrest Russian guiding tourists without permit off Phuket

A 32 year old Russian man was arrested in Phuket yesterday, October 4, after police reportedly found him working as a tour guide on a boat without a work permit, following a complaint from a tourist who said the man threatened him after being filmed.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) received a report from the tourist alleging that the Russian national, identified as Konstantin, was working illegally as a tour guide. The complainant said Konstantin was providing information about tourist attractions to a group of tourists on the boat.

A video submitted to police showed the Russian man working on the vessel and explaining details of the trip. The tourist also reported that Konstantin threatened him and demanded that the video be deleted.

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CIB officers coordinated with Marine Police to track the boat. Officers located the vessel near Koh Maphrao in Koh Kaew district, Phuket, and conducted an inspection.

When police boarded the boat, Konstantin was reportedly providing information about nearby tourist attractions and taking photographs for tourists. Most members of the group were Russian nationals.

During questioning, Konstantin admitted that he worked as a tour guide on the boat and received payment for each service. He was unable to present a work permit or relevant documents, resulting in his arrest at the scene.

The Phuket illegal tour guide case involves an alleged violation of Section 8 of the Emergency Decree on the Management of Foreign Workers. The offence carries a possible sentence of up to five years in prison, a fine of between 2,000 and 100,000 baht, or both.

Police also said Konstantin violated Sections 86 and 49 of the Tourism Business and Tour Guide Act by working as a tour guide despite being a foreigner, as tour guide work is reserved for Thai citizens. Police did not clarify the penalties applicable under those provisions.

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