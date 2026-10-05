Marine police arrest Russian guiding tourists without permit off Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 5, 2026, 12:03 PM
1 minute read
Marine police arrest Russian guiding tourists without permit off Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ กองบังคับการตำรวจน้ำ

A 32 year old Russian man was arrested in Phuket yesterday, October 4, after police reportedly found him working as a tour guide on a boat without a work permit, following a complaint from a tourist who said the man threatened him after being filmed.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) received a report from the tourist alleging that the Russian national, identified as Konstantin, was working illegally as a tour guide. The complainant said Konstantin was providing information about tourist attractions to a group of tourists on the boat.

A video submitted to police showed the Russian man working on the vessel and explaining details of the trip. The tourist also reported that Konstantin threatened him and demanded that the video be deleted.

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Illegal Russian tour guide
Photo via MGR Online

CIB officers coordinated with Marine Police to track the boat. Officers located the vessel near Koh Maphrao in Koh Kaew district, Phuket, and conducted an inspection.

When police boarded the boat, Konstantin was reportedly providing information about nearby tourist attractions and taking photographs for tourists. Most members of the group were Russian nationals.

During questioning, Konstantin admitted that he worked as a tour guide on the boat and received payment for each service. He was unable to present a work permit or relevant documents, resulting in his arrest at the scene.

Russian arrested Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ กองบังคับการตำรวจน้ำ

The Phuket illegal tour guide case involves an alleged violation of Section 8 of the Emergency Decree on the Management of Foreign Workers. The offence carries a possible sentence of up to five years in prison, a fine of between 2,000 and 100,000 baht, or both.

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Police also said Konstantin violated Sections 86 and 49 of the Tourism Business and Tour Guide Act by working as a tour guide despite being a foreigner, as tour guide work is reserved for Thai citizens. Police did not clarify the penalties applicable under those provisions.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 5, 2026, 12:03 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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