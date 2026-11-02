Russian man fined 10,000 baht for driving pickup on Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach

A Russian man living in Cherng Talay, Phuket, has been fined 10,000 baht after a video showed a pickup truck being driven along Bang Tao Beach, prompting complaints from residents and an investigation by local police.

The 44 year old man was charged with causing a public nuisance after officers from Cherng Talay Police Station traced the vehicle to him.

According to The Phuket Express, the incident occurred on Wednesday, October 28, near the Dusit Thani hotel in Cherng Talay subdistrict, Thalang district.

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Footage circulating on social media and local news pages showed the Phuket-registered pickup driving back and forth across the sand, drawing criticism from social media users.

Officers established that the pickup belonged to the man, a Russian national residing in Cherng Talay, and summoned him for questioning.

On Sunday, November 1, police charged him with driving in a manner that caused inconvenience or annoyance to others in a public place. He accepted the 10,000-baht fine and was warned against repeating the behaviour.

Similar incidents have previously prompted police action against motorists driving onto Phuket’s beaches.

In June 2025, a 22 year old tourist was fined 5,000 baht after his jeep became stuck in the sand at Layi Beach in Kamala.

Police had to use a water truck to tow the vehicle back onto the road after receiving complaints from residents. The jeep was also impounded following the incident.

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In November 2024, a 30 year old Israeli man was fined 5,000 baht for riding a motorcycle on Kamala Beach after footage of the incident spread online.

The tourist told police he was unaware that vehicles were prohibited on Thai beaches, claiming he had not seen any warning signs.