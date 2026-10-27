Russian man injured after metal bar attack by Phuket pickup truck driver

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 27, 2026, 10:30 AM
1 minute read
Russian man injured after metal bar attack by Phuket pickup truck driver
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

A Russian man reported a road rage attack after being struck on the arm with a metal bar by a pickup truck driver following a dispute on a road in Thalang district, Phuket, yesterday, October 26.

The incident occurred at about 6.30pm on the Mueang Mai to Pa Khlok Road in Si Sunthon subdistrict, shortly before the Niramit Housing Estate, where the victim was heading.

The 25 year old Russian man, identified as Misliakov, reported the incident to Thalang Police Station at around 7pm. He told officers that he was driving a silver Mercedes-Benz when a white Isuzu D-Max pickup allegedly cut across his path.

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Russian man attacked on Phuket road
Photo via DailyNews

Misliakov said he sounded his horn at the pickup, prompting the driver to stop and get out carrying a metal bar. The driver allegedly swung the bar at him through the car window and struck the windscreen before leaving the scene.

Police reportedly identified the alleged attacker as Phurithat, a 25 year old Thai man from Songkhla province. Officers said they would summon him for questioning. No arrest had been reported at the time of publication.

Russian man injured in road altercation with Thai driver
Photo via KhaoSod

The incident follows other reported confrontations involving Thai and foreign motorists in Phuket and elsewhere in Thailand. In January this year, footage circulated online showing a Thai and a foreign motorist exchanging punches during a traffic jam.

Another attack was reported in December last year when a Thai motorcyclist was attacked by a foreign motorist on a Phuket road. The Thai rider said the foreigner squeezed him, leading to a collision and assault. In March of the same year, a foreign pickup driver in Phuket collided with a Thai motorcyclist and attempted to stab him.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 27, 2026, 10:30 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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