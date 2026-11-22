A married couple wanted in Russia over fraud and money laundering allegations involving more than 62 million baht were arrested at a beauty salon in Phuket after allegedly changing their names and nationality to avoid detection.

Phuket Immigration Police found the pair at a salon in Cherng Talay, where they were receiving beauty treatments.

According to Immigration Division 6, both were wanted under Russian arrest warrants in connection with suspected fraud and money laundering involving losses of more than 149.9 million Russian rubles, approximately 62.11 million baht.

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Investigators believe the couple changed their names and switched from Russian to Vanuatu nationality in an attempt to conceal their identities and make it harder to connect them to the cases in Russia.

After arriving in Thailand, the pair moved into a luxury housing development in the Cherng Talay area of Phuket, where immigration officers began tracking their movements.

The investigation eventually led officers to a beauty salon, where they arrested the couple while they were receiving treatments.

Following the arrests, immigration officers revoked the couple’s permission to stay in Thailand and began arranging their return to Russia, where they are expected to face legal proceedings.

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Under Section 38 of Thailand’s Immigration Act, accommodation providers, including hotel operators and homeowners, must report foreign guests staying at their properties.

These records allow immigration officers to check where foreign nationals are staying and can help investigators locate people sought in criminal investigations.

The arrests form part of continuing efforts by Immigration Division 6 to identify foreign nationals who may be wanted overseas or suspected of violating Thailand’s immigration laws.

The division said it would continue investigating foreign nationals wanted overseas or suspected of violating immigration laws, with the aim of maintaining public order and protecting Thailand’s tourism destinations.

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