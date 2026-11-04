Russian throws away crystal meth as Phuket police approach

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 4, 2026, 1:45 PM
1 minute read
Russian throws away crystal meth as Phuket police approach
Photo via Khao Phuket

Police arrested a Russian man in Phuket on November 2 after seizing 23 bags of crystal methamphetamine during a roadside inspection and a subsequent search of his home.

The suspect, identified as 37 year old Alexey, was detained by Kathu police after officers encountered him near the road leading to Khao Lim San at around 2pm.

According to police, patrol officers noticed the man behaving suspiciously and approached him in their vehicle. As they drew closer, he allegedly threw an object away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers stopped to investigate and found two bags of crystal methamphetamine wrapped in black tape lying beside him. The bags weighed a combined 2.13 grammes.

A Russian man was arrested in Phuket after police found 23 bags of crystal meth weighing 93.21 grammes during roadside and house searches.
Photo via 77kaoded

Alexey was detained and questioned about the drugs. He partially denied the allegations, saying the bags found near him did not belong to him.

During questioning, he told police he was renting a house in Wichit subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district, prompting officers to search the property.

Inside the kitchen, police reported finding another 21 bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing 91.08 grammes. The discovery brought the total seizure to 23 bags weighing 93.21 grammes.

Related Articles

Officers also found a rental agreement naming Alexey as the tenant of the property.

A Russian man was arrested in Phuket after police found 23 bags of crystal meth weighing 93.21 grammes during roadside and house searches.
Photo via 77kaoded

Following the search, police took him to Kathu Police Station, where a urine test returned a positive result for drugs. Officers also reported finding information relating to drug transactions on his mobile phone.

Police charged Alexey with possessing a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell for commercial purposes and using methamphetamine. He was handed over to investigators along with the seized evidence for further legal proceedings.

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 4, 2026, 1:45 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Commando officer accuses Pak Kret sergeant of beating him unconscious in karaoke bar Crime News

Commando officer accuses Pak Kret sergeant of beating him unconscious in karaoke bar

32 minutes ago
Foreign man arrested over Thai ID fraud after 12-year investigation Crime News

Foreign man arrested over Thai ID fraud after 12-year investigation

2 hours ago
Chinese woman wanted over call centre gang found 394 days overstayed Crime News

Chinese woman wanted over call centre gang found 394 days overstayed

2 hours ago
Blue Pongtiwat says he and Lisa are just friends and that he is single Entertainment

Blue Pongtiwat says he and Lisa are just friends and that he is single

3 hours ago
Chemical tanker crash causes major leak on Pattaya highway Pattaya News

Chemical tanker crash causes major leak on Pattaya highway

3 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport attributes damaged runway to prolonged heavy rain and flooding Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi Airport attributes damaged runway to prolonged heavy rain and flooding

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s dinosaur kingdom moves closer to UNESCO designation Thailand News

Thailand’s dinosaur kingdom moves closer to UNESCO designation

3 hours ago
Thai-French woman says Pattaya convenience store staff&#8217;s manner unfriendly Pattaya News

Thai-French woman says Pattaya convenience store staff’s manner unfriendly

4 hours ago
Tourists flee as sudden whirlwind strikes popular Phuket beach Phuket News

Tourists flee as sudden whirlwind strikes popular Phuket beach

4 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 4 November: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 4 November: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

7 hours ago
Cause remains unknown for chedi spire collapse at Chiang Mai temple Chiang Mai News

Cause remains unknown for chedi spire collapse at Chiang Mai temple

20 hours ago
Thai food blogger criticised for filming woman, sexual remark Crime News

Thai food blogger criticised for filming woman, sexual remark

20 hours ago
Phuket residents praise adult star Gattouz0 for helping flood victims Phuket News

Phuket residents praise adult star Gattouz0 for helping flood victims

20 hours ago
Myanmar police arrest 83 Thais in border hotel scam raid Crime News

Myanmar police arrest 83 Thais in border hotel scam raid

21 hours ago
Cable fire engulfs wires beside Pattaya police booth Pattaya News

Cable fire engulfs wires beside Pattaya police booth

22 hours ago
Thai man accused of killing ex-wife&#8217;s boyfriend, severing his penis Crime News

Thai man accused of killing ex-wife’s boyfriend, severing his penis

22 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest iPhone thief within 35 minutes of report Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest iPhone thief within 35 minutes of report

22 hours ago
Thailand sets 35% imported EV tax from January 1, 2027 Economy News

Thailand sets 35% imported EV tax from January 1, 2027

23 hours ago
Phuket locals seek answers as no emergency report follows overnight warning noise Phuket News

Phuket locals seek answers as no emergency report follows overnight warning noise

23 hours ago
Airlines cancel 108 Chiang Mai flights to avoid Yi Peng lanterns Chiang Mai News

Airlines cancel 108 Chiang Mai flights to avoid Yi Peng lanterns

23 hours ago
Foreign tourist arrivals jump 7.31% as Thailand&#8217;s high season begins Tourism News

Foreign tourist arrivals jump 7.31% as Thailand’s high season begins

24 hours ago
Victim questions compensation after unidentified bite at cinema Thailand News

Victim questions compensation after unidentified bite at cinema

24 hours ago
Delivery giants sue Thai regulator over commission fee controls Business News

Delivery giants sue Thai regulator over commission fee controls

1 day ago
Thai researchers use dugong poo to track endangered population Thailand News

Thai researchers use dugong poo to track endangered population

1 day ago
Unconfirmed runway incident at Suvarnabhumi Airport circulated on social media Aviation News

Unconfirmed runway incident at Suvarnabhumi Airport circulated on social media

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleTourists flee as sudden whirlwind strikes popular Phuket beach