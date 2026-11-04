Russian throws away crystal meth as Phuket police approach

Police arrested a Russian man in Phuket on November 2 after seizing 23 bags of crystal methamphetamine during a roadside inspection and a subsequent search of his home.

The suspect, identified as 37 year old Alexey, was detained by Kathu police after officers encountered him near the road leading to Khao Lim San at around 2pm.

According to police, patrol officers noticed the man behaving suspiciously and approached him in their vehicle. As they drew closer, he allegedly threw an object away.

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Officers stopped to investigate and found two bags of crystal methamphetamine wrapped in black tape lying beside him. The bags weighed a combined 2.13 grammes.

Alexey was detained and questioned about the drugs. He partially denied the allegations, saying the bags found near him did not belong to him.

During questioning, he told police he was renting a house in Wichit subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district, prompting officers to search the property.

Inside the kitchen, police reported finding another 21 bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing 91.08 grammes. The discovery brought the total seizure to 23 bags weighing 93.21 grammes.

Officers also found a rental agreement naming Alexey as the tenant of the property.

Following the search, police took him to Kathu Police Station, where a urine test returned a positive result for drugs. Officers also reported finding information relating to drug transactions on his mobile phone.

Police charged Alexey with possessing a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell for commercial purposes and using methamphetamine. He was handed over to investigators along with the seized evidence for further legal proceedings.

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